Deaths in Co Longford: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 (Morning)

The death occurred on Tuesday July 18, 2017 of Celia Connolly (nee Reilly), Creevy, Granard, Co Longford peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Tommie, she will be sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas and Seamus; daughters Ann and Celia, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in- law Margaret, grandchildren Hazel, Aoife, Thomas, Shane, Ciara, Roisin and great-grandson Sam; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday evening July 19, 2017 from 5:30-7pm, arriving at St Mary's Church, Carra at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday July 20 next at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Bernard McCormack, Clooncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday July 11, 2017 of Bernard McCormack, Clooncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford, suddenly in England.

Beloved husband of Patricia and dear father of Michael and Daniel, he will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, sons, mother Rose, sister Marell (Liverpool), brother Hubert, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.House strictly private to family and friends please.



Paddy Joe Farrell, Clonmee, Newtowncashel, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 of Paddy Joe Farrell, Clonmee, Newtowncashel, Co Longford peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, in his 96th year.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Chriss, daughters; Anne, Catherine and Christine, sons; Brian, Ronnie, Padraig, Ger and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday July 19, 2017 from 2-9pm with removal on Thursday evening July 20, arriving to Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Newtowncashel, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday July 21 next at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.



Roseleen (Rosalyn) Brennan, Stillorgan, Dublin/Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Sunday July 16, 2017 of Roseleen (Rosalyn) Brennan, Stillorgan, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Much loved mother of David, Richard, Marcus and Patricia, she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, eleven grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Road, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin on Tuesday July 18, 2017 from 6-8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 19 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum at 10:30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. Newtown Park Blackrock Tel: (01) 280 4454.



Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon/Longford/Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 16, 2017 of Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, suddenly at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar aged 32 years.

Darling daughter of Percy and Carmel and dear sister of Peter, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, Peter’s partner Fiona, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

Reposing at Leavey’s Funeral Home Scramogue on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday July, 19 at 12 noon in St Cecilia' Church, Curraghroe followed by burial in Cloontuskert cemetery. House private please.



John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death of John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford occurred on June 21, 2017. Beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Reilly), he died tragically in Thailand following an accident.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, father Cyril; brother Brian; sisters Gertrude and Karen; his adored nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden; relatives and friends.

A celebration of John's life will take place in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 next at 2pm. Cremation has taken place in Thailand.