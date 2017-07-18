Deaths in Co Longford: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 (Afternoon)

The death occurred on Sunday July 16, 2017 of Roseleen (Rosalyn) Brennan, Stillorgan, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Much loved mother of David, Richard, Marcus and Patricia, she will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, eleven grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Road, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin on Tuesday July 18, 2017 from 6-8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 19 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum at 10:30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. Newtown Park Blackrock Tel: (01) 280 4454.



Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon/Longford/Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 16, 2017 of Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, suddenly at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar aged 32 years.

Darling daughter of Percy and Carmel and dear sister of Peter, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, Peter’s partner Fiona, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

Reposing at Leavey’s Funeral Home Scramogue on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday July, 19 at 12 noon in St Cecilia' Church, Curraghroe followed by burial in Cloontuskert cemetery. House private please.

John Kelly, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co Longford / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday July 14, 2017 of John Kelly, Woodside, Newtownforbes, Co Longford and late of Saint Bridget's Terrace and Harbour Row, Longford town, and Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Co Longford, suddenly at his home in Newtownforbes.

Husband of the late Bridget. John is deeply regretted by his loving family and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday July 18, 2017 from 2-10pm with removal on Wednesday morning July 19 to Saint Dominic's Church, Kenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon..

Burial afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning please.



John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death of John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford occurred on June 21, 2017. Beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Reilly), he died tragically in Thailand following an accident.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, father Cyril; brother Brian; sisters Gertrude and Karen; his adored nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden; relatives and friends.

A celebration of John's life will take place in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 next at 2pm. Cremation has taken place in Thailand.