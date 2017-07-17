Deaths in Co Longford: Monday, July 17, 2017 (Afternoon)

The death occurred on Friday July 14, 2017 of John Kelly, Woodside, Newtownforbes, Co Longford and late of Saint Bridget's Terrace and Harbour Row, Longford town, and Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Co Longford, suddenly at his home in Newtownforbes.

Husband of the late Bridget. John is deeply regretted by his loving family and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday July 18, 2017 from 2-10pm with removal on Wednesday morning July 19 to Saint Dominic's Church, Kenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon..

Burial afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning please.

Winifred (Winnie) Heavey (née Flynn), 490 Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death has occurred on Saturday July 15, 2017 of Winifred (Winnie) Heavey (nee Flynn), 490 Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare and formerly Finea, Castlepollard Co Westmeath, peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Patricia, John, Des, Mary, Sharon, James, Una and Mark, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Residence on Monday July, 17 from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from her Residence on Tuesday July 18 at 9:30am arriving at the Church of the Assumption Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Killenard, Portarlington.

John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death of John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford occurred on June 21, 2017. Beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Reilly), he died tragically in Thailand following an accident.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, father Cyril; brother Brian; sisters Gertrude and Karen; his adored nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden; relatives and friends.

A celebration of John's life will take place in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 next at 2pm. Cremation has taken place in Thailand.