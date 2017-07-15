Deaths in Co Longford: Saturday, July 15, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, July 14, 2017 of Anne (Nancy) Mulligan (née Martin), Coolcor, Granard, Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her husband James; daughter Janet Marie; grandson Ryan James; brothers Rodgie, Patsy, Hughie, Charlie and Johnny; sisters Bridie, Nell, Sadie and Aggie; brothers-in-law Paddy and Séan; nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, July 15 from 1-9pm and on Sunday, July 16 from 1-9pm. Monday. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Monday, July 17 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon and this will be followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.

John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death of John Malone, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford occurred on June 21, 2017.

Beloved son of the late Patricia (nee Reilly), he died tragically in Thailand following an accident.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, father Cyril; brother Brian; sisters Gertrude and Karen; his adored nieces and nephews, Eoin, Oran, Riely, Milana and Cayden; relatives and friends.

A celebration of John's life will take place in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday July 22 next at 2pm. Cremation has taken place in Thailand.



Albert GILL, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford

The death of Albert Gill, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mairead; sons, Quentin and Albert Michael; daughters Aoibheann and Amy (Kelly); son-in-law James; grandson Dessie; brother, Rev Father Michael (CT USA); sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 3-5pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro arriving at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, July 11 of James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim and formerly of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim from 6pm on Friday, July 14 with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Saturday, July 15 in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.