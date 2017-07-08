Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 7, 2017

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Wednesday, July 5 of Christopher Finnen, Crewe, Cheshire, England and late of Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother PJ. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Margaret McCabe, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, July 7 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ McCabe, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John, and daughter Marie. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Gerard, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Orla, Darragh, niece Dolores, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday evening, July 8 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Sunday morning, July 9 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

