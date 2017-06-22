Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 22, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Patricia (Patsy) O'Byrne (nee Balfe), (ex NT), Mullaghavorneen, Longford surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving husband Rory and her brother Joe. Patricia will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Finian, Eoghan and Rory, daughter Nuala, brothers Rev. Canon George and Owen, sisters Lilly, Sheila, Teresa and Maeve, daughters-in-law Karen and Senga, son-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Anna, Tom, Aodán, Darragh, Connor and Etan, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, June 23 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, June 23 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association / Longford Hospice. House private please. I lionta Dé go gcastar sinn.

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Meath / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co Meath and formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, June 22 and Friday June 23 from 3pm to 9pm (both days). Removal on Saturday morning, June 24 to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Santry, Dublin

The death occurred on Wednesday, June 21 of John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Santry, Co Dublin, peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit.

He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Anne Callaghan (Aughnasheelin), brother-in-law Mick Fraine (Dublin), nieces Mary Quinn (Ardrum), Breda Mulvanerty (Derrinkeher), Bernie McGovern (Corlough), Siobhan Doherty (Dublin), nephew Sean Fraine (Dublin), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his niece Mary Quinn, Ardrum from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday evening June 22 followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 23 at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret ‘Margie’ Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 20 of Margaret ‘Margie’ Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Tommy, sisters Mary, Josephine, Anna, Ethna and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and the staff of Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon, who cared for her for many years and her friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shepherd's Funeral Home, Longford, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, June 22 followed by Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Paddy Hyland, Lucan, Dublin / Portlaoise, Laois / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, on Tuesday, June 20 of Paddy Hyland, Lucan, Dublin, formerly of Portlaoise, Laois and Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Niall and Nick and a grandfather of Leon, Max, Olivia, Daniel, Áine, Ross and the late baby Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Marie-Therese and Kym, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Esker on Thursday, June 22 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross or Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Tuesday, June 20 of Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Anna (nee McGovern) and brother of the late James, Birr, Co. Offaly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, brothers Dan, Ballinamore and Tony, Leixlip, sisters Mary O'Brien, Corofin, Co Clare and Brid Graham, Cavan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 22 in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Sonas síoraí dá anam Uasal.



Laurence ‘Larry’ Dalton, Malahide, Dublin / Glasson, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, June 18 of Laurence ‘Larry’ Dalton, Malahide, Dublin/ Glasson, Co Westmeath, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Beaumont Hospital.

Son of the late James and Mary and brother of the late Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, daughters Ann (Pillay) and Una, sons Laurence, Eddie, Norman and Enda, brother Jim, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, June 22 in St Sylvester's Church, Malahide, followed by interment in Clonmacnoise Cemetery, Co Offaly, at 2.30pm.

Seamus L’Estrange, The Wood, Dysart, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of Beaumont Hospital, Maynooth Lodge and Mullingar Hospital, on Monday, June 19 of Seamus L’Estrange, The Wood, Dysart, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Nora and sister Helen. Sadly missed by his brother Pat, sisters Liz (Gavigan), Maria (Walsh) and Connie (Whelan), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Dysart on Thursday, June 22 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery.





