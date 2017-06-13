Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Monday, June 12 of Ellen ‘Nell’ Gibbons (née Moran), Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Marino, Dublin. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Aisling. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son-in-law Gareth, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home, Church Street, Strokestown, on Tuesday, June 13 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to the Parish Church on Wednesday, June 14 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Christina ‘Teenie’ Glackin (née Sharkey), Marino, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, June 11 of Christina ‘Teenie’ Glackin (née Sharkey), Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill; late of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, brother-in-law, cousins, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am in Sacred Heart Residence Chapel. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, June 10 of Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Phil, sisters Marian and Chris, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his good friends. Gone to the great party in the sky. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Cavan from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday, June 13 followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Olivia McCormack (née Carroll), Antogher Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Saturday, June 10 of Olivia McCormack (née Carroll), Antogher Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Elphin Street, Strokestown. Loving wife of the late Anthony and cherished mother of Paddy, Alan, Edel, Sinead and Olivia, adored grandmother of Catherine, Roisin, Eoin, Luke, Méabh, Finn, Cormac and Ella. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, Maisie, Camilla and Annette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of sincere friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home, Antogher Road, on Monday evening June 12, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon, on Tuesday, June 13 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. Sincere thanks, to all the staff of Portiuncula Hospital for their kind care of Olivia.

Dr John ‘Sean’ Egan, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, June 9 of Dr John ‘Sean’ Egan, late of Castlepollard, Westmeath and USA. Deeply regretted by his daughter Àine, son in law Tony, grandchildren Fionnuala and Eamon, brother Donal, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Ireland and USA. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St.Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel Killucan on Tuesday morning June 13 from 9.30am with Funeral Mass at 10.30am and thereafter to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Camillus Nursing Centre.

Evelyn Quigley, 32 Brawney Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, June 11 of Evelyn Quigley, 32 Brawney Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Killinure, Glasson. Predeceased by her beloved parents Jim and Ellen and her sister Mary. Sadly missed by all her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May She rest in peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, the Strand, Athlone on Tuesday evening June 13 from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McPadden, Carrowcrinn, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital Oncology Unit, on Sunday, June 11 of Ann McPadden, Carrowcrinn, Dromahair and formerly of Tullnascreena, Dromahair, Leitrim. Wife of Brendan, mother to Damien, Brenda & Yvonne. Reposing at home on Tuesday, June 13 from 2pm to 10pm, with removal to Killenummery Parish Church for 12 noon Mass on Wednesday, June 14. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrinn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

