Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 12, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, June 9 of Michael Francis McNerney, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved husband of Nuala and loving father of Kathryn, Francis and Claire. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Brian, James and Colm, sisters Helen, Celia and Ita, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe on Monday, June 12 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Doriana Kluska, Aghnagore, Cloondara, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, June 4 of Doriana Kluska, Aghnagore, Cloondara, Longford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents her mother Donata, her father Lukasz, brothers, sister, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest with the Angels.

Doriana remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford on Monday, June 12 from 2pm with mass of the Angels at 3pm also in the Funeral Chapel, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, June 10 of Andy Harkin, Aughoo West, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his brothers Pat and Phil, sisters Marian and Chris, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his good friends. Gone to the great party in the sky. Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

David Roberts, Corralubber, Ballinaglera, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Aras Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton, on Friday, June 9 of David Roberts, Corralubber, Ballinaglera, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Funeral Mass in St Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera on Monday, June 12 at 11am, followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery.

Olivia McCormack (née Carroll), Antogher Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Saturday, June 10 of Olivia McCormack (née Carroll), Antogher Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Elphin Street, Strokestown. Loving wife of the late Anthony and cherished mother of Paddy, Alan, Edel, Sinead and Olivia, adored grandmother of Catherine, Roisin, Eoin, Luke, Méabh, Finn, Cormac and Ella. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, Maisie, Camilla and Annette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of sincere friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home, Antogher Road, on Monday evening June 12, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon, on Tuesday, June 13 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. Sincere thanks, to all the staff of Portiuncula Hospital for their kind care of Olivia.

Dr John ‘Sean’ Egan, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, June 9 of Dr John ‘Sean’ Egan, late of Castlepollard, Westmeath and USA. Deeply regretted by his daughter Àine, son in law Tony, grandchildren Fionnuala and Eamon, brother Donal, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Ireland and USA. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel Killucan on Tuesday morning June 13 from 9.30am with Funeral Mass at 10.30am and thereafter to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Camillus Nursing Centre.

Evelyn Quigley, 32 Brawney Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, June 11 of Evelyn Quigley, 32 Brawney Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Killinure, Glasson. Predeceased by her beloved parents Jim and Ellen.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

