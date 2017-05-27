Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 27, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff on Medical 3 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, May 24 of Annie Farrell (née Greally), Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her sons Sean and Joe and her daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposed at the home of her son Joe in Cartronwar on Friday, May 26. Removal on Sunday, May 28 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning.

Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, County Longford, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predecased by his parents Jimmy and Molly Cassidy and his brother Mick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons; David, Paul, Martin and Cian, his wife Mary, brothers; Joe (Cornakelly, Moyne), and Patsy (Donegal), sisters-in-law; Ann, Breege and Rosie, mother-in-law Katie Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends and music colleagues all over the country. May Noel Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Saturday, May 27 from 2pm – 9pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, May 28 in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck new cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Sunday morning please.

Rose Hynes (née Kiernan), Miltown Malbay, Clare / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 12 of Rose Hynes (nee Kiernan), New York and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford, beloved wife of Pakie (New York and Miltown Malbay, Co Clare). Funeral has taken place in New York. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 12 noon in St Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Ganly, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the management and staff at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore, on Wednesday, May 24 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Ganly, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford. Husband of the late Eileen and father of the late Reverend Father Liam M.H.M. Deeply regretted by his daughters Elaine and Denise, sons Sean, Aiden, Declan and David, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro followed by interment in Clonbonny Cemetery.



Patricia Connolly (née McDyer), Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim / Glenties, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, May 25 of Patricia Connolly, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co Donegal. Wife of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Saturday, May 27 from 11am to 5pm. Removal from her home to St Aiden's Church, Kinlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, May 28 with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private at all other times please.

Thomas ‘Tommie’ Fitzsimons, Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, May 25 of Thomas ‘Tommie’ Fitzsimons, Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford on Saturday morning, May 27 to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie