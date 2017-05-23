Attic House pays tribute to beautiful Longford girl who passed away yesterday

The management, volunteers and staff at the Attic House have paid tribute to teenager Toni Louise Harte who passed away yesterday after a brave battle with illness.

Toni was a very much loved daughter sister and niece and her passing is deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother, Chelsea, her sister Shannon, aunts Sandra, Lisa and Nikki, uncle Daniel, nanny Jennifer, great gran Patsy, cousin Cara, relatives and a wide circle of close friends.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, management at the Attic House said: "Today we learned that our cherished and beloved Toni Harte passed away. We are deeply saddened and will always hold dear the amazing light Toni brought to us all in the Attic House.

"Often described as 'some character' she always greeted us with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. We will forever echo the fun Toni shared with us.

"In recent years, even through her illness which she bravely fought, she still took time to come in and brighten our days. Today we take comfort that there are angels in heaven because one has been living with us for 15 years and only returned home to heaven today.

"Thank you Toni for being you, thank you for sharing your fun, laughter and shear divilment, enriching our lives," the post concluded, extending deepest sympathies to Toni's family.

The Attic House will be open to all young people who wish to talk to staff and volunteers today, Tuesday, from 4pm.

Toni will repose at her family home at Cartron Breac on Tuesday from 4pm until 10pm for her immediate family, relatives and close friends. House private on Wednesday please.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Saint Mel's Cathedral Longford for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by Private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to 'Aoibheann's Pink Tie' care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.