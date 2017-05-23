Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 23, 2017

The death occurred on Monday, May 22 of Toni Louise Harte of Cartron Breac, Longford, after a very brave battle with illness. A very much loved daughter, sister and niece.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother, Chelsea and her sister Shannon, aunts Sandra, Lisa and Nikki, uncle Daniel, her nanny Jennifer, her great gran Patsy, cousin Cara, relatives and a wide circle of close friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her family home at Cartron Breac on Tuesday May 23 from 4pm until 10pm for her immediate family, relatives and close friends. House Private on Wednesday May 24 please. Removal on Wednesday afternoon May 24 to Saint Mel's Cathedral Longford for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by Private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to 'Aoibheann's Pink Tie' care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.



John Smith, Rhenenny, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday May 22of John Smith, Rhenenny, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford , peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John and Michael, daughter Maeve, grandchildren, Darragh, Aoife and Cillian, brothers Mickey and Brian, sisters Kitty and Nancy, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday May 24 from 4pm until 10pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 25 in St Mary's Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family time on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Ross Nugent Foundation, care of Gogan's Funeral Directors, Edgeworthstown or any family member.

Patsy McManus, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 19 of Patsy McManus, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas, his mother Bridget and his brothers Gerard and Kevin. Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Willie, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, May 23 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, May 24 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

