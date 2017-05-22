Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 22, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, May 18 of Susan Kathleen Gilsenan, No 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sons, Tim, Andrew and Ian, daughter Winifred (Mo), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Monday, May 22 from 12.30pm with Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Patsy McManus, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 19 of Patsy McManus, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas, his mother Bridget and his brothers Gerard and Kevin. Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Willie, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, May 23 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, May 24 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

