Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 18, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, after a long illness, on Thursday, May 18 of Mary Durkin (née McGoohan), Main Street, Granard, Longford.

Predeceased by her son Hugh, and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, children Sabina, Oliver, Patrick and Clare, brothers Sean and Frank, son in law Bill, daughter in law Annmarie, brothers in law, sisters in law, her devoted carers, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving on Friday, May 19 to St Mary's Church Granard for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Granardkill cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society, Longford care of any family member.

If you are unable to attend this Ceremony to celebrate Mary's life, please don't worry send a card or phone a family member when you have time. The Durkin family.







Margaret ‘Peggy’ Brady (née McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 16 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Brady (nee McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her five sons and five daughters, Seamus (Ballyduffy, Moyne), Margaret Geraghty (Ballina, Mayo), Patricia Garrahan (Scramogue, Roscommon), Tommy (Lisreagh, Cavan), Sean (Killucan, Westmeath), Mary Mahon (Killoe, Longford), Noelle Hynes (Killucan, Westmeath), Padraig (Cultromer, Meath), Brian (Carrickfern, Cavan), Evelyn Rabey (Guernsey, Channel Islands), brother John McNamee (Mullingar, Westmeath), sisters Kathleen Burns (Navan, Meath) and Teresa Sheehan (New York), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Thursday, May 18 from 12pm to 5pm. Home private after 5pm. Removal arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 19 at 12.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.





Stephen ‘Steve’ Byrom, Martinstown, Delvin, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, May 9 of Stephen ‘Steve’ Byrom, Martinstown, Delvin, Westmeath. Beloved husband of Joyce. Sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters, family, friends and colleagues at Mergon Ltd, Castlepollard. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, from 1pm on Friday, May 19, with service of remembrance and cremation at 2pm.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Pauline Cronin (née Staunton), Carrowntornan, Four Mile House, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 17 of Pauline Cronin (nee Staunton), Carrowntornan, Four Mile House, Roscommon, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Larry and much loved mother of Mary, Eileen, Pauline and Johnny. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Breege, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, May 18 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St Bridget's Church, Four Mile House to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie