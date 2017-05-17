Deaths in Longford - May 17, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 16 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Brady (nee McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her five sons and five daughters, Seamus (Ballyduffy, Moyne), Margaret Geraghty (Ballina, Mayo), Patricia Garrahan (Scramogue, Roscommon), Tommy (Lisreagh, Cavan), Sean (Killucan, Westmeath), Mary Mahon (Killoe, Longford), Noelle Hynes (Killucan, Westmeath), Padraig (Cultromer, Meath), Brian (Carrickfern, Cavan), Evelyn Rabey (Guernsey, Channel Islands), brother John McNamee (Mullingar, Westmeath), sisters Kathleen Burns (Navan, Meath) and Teresa Sheehan (New York), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Wednesday, May 17, from 4pm to 10pm and on Thursday, May 18 from 12pm to 5pm. Home private after 5pm. Removal arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 19 at 12.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.



Sean O'Rourke, 1 Denniston Park, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of Sean O'Rourke, 1 Denniston Park, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons John, Liam and Dermot, daughters Vera and Teresa, brothers Liam and Frank, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, May 17 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkill cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish heart Foundation C/O Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Ellen ‘Nellie’ McQuaide (née Whitney), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of Ellen ‘Nellie’ McQuaide (nee Whitney), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Frank. Dear mother to Tommy, Frank, Vincent, Brian and Eamon. Grandma to Kevin, Stephen, Megan, Emma, Aoibheann and Mark. Nellie will be sadly missed by her sister Nan Mollaghan, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Majella and Ann, nieces, nephews, her extended family and dear friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 17 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. No flowers please.

Desmond ‘Des’ Regan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, May 15 of Desmond ‘Des’ Regan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilbarrack Road, Dublin, peacefully at Riverside Nursing Home, Co Dublin.

Beloved husband of the late Anne; sadly missed by his daughters Pauline and Tracy, grandchildren Daniel, Jordan, Sam and Megan, brother Tony, sister Phil, sons-in-law Karl and George and all extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Wednesday, May 17 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim arriving for 2pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, May 13 of John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin/ Ballinamore Co Leitrim, suddenly and peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan. Brother Gerard and sisters Deirdre, Paula, Joan, Susan and Brenda, extended family and friends.

Removal from the mortuary in Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday, May 17 to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his dad Sean in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at approximately 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Francis Hospice, Raheny where John was a day patient.

James P Padraig ‘Pat’ McCrann, Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of James P Padraig ‘Pat’ McCrann, (Retired Garda Siochana), Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo (surrounded by his loving family). Predeceased by his beloved wife Gabrielle (nee Brennan), Newtowncashel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Maura Mahon (Mohill), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nephews,cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 17 at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown followed by Cremation at 3pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Burke’s Funeral Directors, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family time outside of reposing hours please.



