Deaths in Longford - May 14, 2017 - evening

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of Sister Veronica Farrell, Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford. Deeply regretted by her Community, Relatives and Friends. RIP. Interment on Tuesday, May 16 after Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Mary Comiskey, 'Carraig Bán’, The Walk, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a short illness bravely borne, in the exceptional care of the staff of Lynn Ward at Tallaght Hospital, on Sunday, May 14 of Mary Comiskey, 'Carraig Bán’, The Walk, Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Cherished daughter of Maura and the late Peter and much loved sister of John, Peter, David and Paul. Mary will be very sadly missed by her family, her uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives, her friends in the Sacred Heart Church and Solstice Choirs, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, May 15 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 16 to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Family time at her home on Tuesday morning please.

Philip Farrelly, Aughterera, Crosserlough, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, May 13, of Philip Farrelly, Aughterera, Crosserlough, Cavan. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Jim, Una, Breda, Ita, Fidelma, Ronan, Ciara and Olive, adored Ippy to Niamh, Cian, Shauna, Laoise, Eoin, Tommy, Aoife, Neasa, Kate, Muireann, Evan, Adam, Laney, Liam, Keala, Christina, Rian, Senan and Oran. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, May 14 from 5pm to 10pm and on Monday, May 15from 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 16 to St Mary's Church, Crosserlough for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.



Eileen Kiernan (née O'Reilly), Virginia Road, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2017 of Eileen Kiernan (nee O'Reilly), Virginia Road, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Eileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her friends and staff at St Joseph's nursing home Virginia. Predeceased by her husband Hugh Corrmore Arva. Deeply regretted by her brother James California U.S.A.,nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister in law Celea, numerous cousins and neighbours,

Reposing at her late home on Sunday, May 14 from 12 noon. Removal on Sunday evening to St Joseph’s Church Ballyjamesduff arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Monday, May 15 after 12 noon requiem Mass to St Joseph’s cemetery Oldcastle Road for burial.







Aileen Beirne (née Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, May 12 of Aileen Beirne (nee Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St Eithne's Rest Care, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John, grandson Shane and sister Breda. Much loved mother of Marie (Bailey) and Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren, brothers Eugene (Strokestown), Sean (Lisgobbin), sisters Maureen (Murray, Newbridge, Co Kildare) and Freda (Gavigan, Derrane), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Sunday, May 14 from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Catherine's Church, Killina, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 15 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

Liam Traynor, Clonsura, Castletown-Finea, Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, May 11 of Liam Traynor, Clonsura, Castletown-Finea, Finea, Co Westmeath, suddenly.

Predeceased by his brothers Oliver, Sean, Gerry, Chris and his sister Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving sister Rita, Brother in-law Noel O'Neill, nieces Sinead, Niamh, Aisling, Cariosa and Clodagh, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Sunday, May 14. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 15 at 2pm in St Michaels Church, Castletown - Finea, then afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House Strictly Private Monday Please. Family Flowers Only.

Maureen Brolly–Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Thursday, May 11 of Maureen Brolly-Kater, late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Maureen; dearly beloved daughter of the late Jeane and Daniel, much loved sister of Kathoyne, Peter, Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Janet and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (Newtownmountkennedy) on Sunday, May 14 from 11am with a gathering of family and friends for 5pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Monday morning, May 15 to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemetery.



John Fox, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, May 13 of John Fox, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Westmeath. John died peacefully at his home in the loving arms of his wife Rosemary. Pre-deceased by his brother William. Sadly missed by his family, wife Rosemary (nee Martin), son Paul, daughters Imelda, Olivia and Eithne, grandchildren Colm, Daniel and Annalise, brother Jimmy, sister Nancy (McCabe), sons-in-law Ronan and Bill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May John's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday, May 15 from 3pm with rosary at 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Loughnavalley to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

