Deaths in Longford - May 12, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 10 of Maura Loftus (née Walsh), Ballinakill, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her grandson Aidan. Maura, beloved wife of Peter and darling mother of Noel (USA), Cathal (Dublin), Fiona Shannon (Longford) and Catherine McCarthy (Cork). Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Jim, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, May 12 at 10am in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, with interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery. House private please.

Collette Prior (née O'Brien), Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 11 of Collette Prior (née O'Brien), Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim, formerly of Doon, Ballyconnell. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Hugh, beloved sons Dermot, Peter, Donal and Stephen, daughters Fiona and Ailish, sister Marie, brothers Tomas and Enda, sisters-in-law Veronica, Anne, Rose, Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Bernie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home since 6pm on Thursday, May 11. Family time on Friday, May 12 from 4pm followed by Removal to St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 13 at 10am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.



John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 10 of John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Ann, Hugh, Mary & Kevin, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel of Rest, Cavan General Hospital on Friday, May 12from 6pm until 7.30pm with removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 8.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon, May 13 at 3.30pm followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.



Michael McGovern, Derryheen, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Michael McGovern, Derryheen, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan, peacefully at the Cavan General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Kathleen.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Bartley and Micheál, daughters Mairéad, Dolores, Bernadette, Josephine, Christina and Fionuálla, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Bartley (Longford), sister Dympna Cahill, (Shankill, Cavan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Removal on Friday, May 12 to St Aidan's Church, Butlersbridge, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge. Family time on Friday morning please “May he rest in peace”.



Luke Early, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Luke Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 12 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. Family time outside of reposing hours please. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.

Donald ‘Don’ Cooper, Water Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Dublin

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 3 of Donald ‘Don’ Cooper, Water Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly Yorkshire, United Kingdom, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

Sadly missed by his son Durwin, daughters Sharon & Adrienne, grandchildren Jared, Devon, Tray, Aidan, Sequoia and Sorcha, sons-in-law Paul and Terry, daughter-in-law Shelly, brother Jimmy & his wife Sue, partner Mona and her children Susan, Sandra, Eamon and Pierce, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Donald Rest in Peace.

Funeral service on Friday morning May 12 at 10am in St Mary's Church of Ireland Navan. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium, Dublin.



Malachy ‘Mallick’ Reddington, Rackins, Curraghboy, Athlone, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Malachy ‘Mallick’ Reddington, Rackins, Curraghboy, Athlone, Co Roscommon (suddenly) at UCHG.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean (Dublin), Gerard (Longford), Tom (Galway), Brendan (Ashbourne), sisters Kathleen Fuller (England), Sr Maura RSM (Roscommon), Rita Roughneen (Roscommon),and Phil Duffy (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives,neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday May 12 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church Curraghboy with burial afterwards in Cam Cemetery.

