Deaths in Longford - May 7, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Saturday, May 6 of Philomena McNaboe, Drumury, Moyne, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sisters May and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, May 7 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass in St.Francis' Church, Moyne on Monday, May 8 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday evening from 9pm please.



Michael Fallon, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, in the excellent care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Friday, May 5 of Michael Fallon, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gaye, daughter Margarita, son Johnny, son-in-law Kenneth, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Maria, Michael and Aeveen, sisters Bridget and Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposed at his home at Greenhall on Saturday evening, May 6 and also reposing on Sunday, May 7 from 3pm until 5pm with family time thereafter please. Removal on Sunday evening to The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, May 8. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Jenny Kelly, Ardandra, Legan, Co Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 3 of Jenny Kelly, Ardandra, Legan, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, father Jimmy, mother Mary, brothers Raymond and Graham, sister Leigh, partner Barry, her good friend Trina, nephew Jack, aunts, uncles, Graham's partner Niamh, Leigh's partner Emmet, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, May 7 in St Mary's Church, Legan at 11am with burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery. House private Sunday morning please.

Joseph Flynn, St Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday May 6, of Joseph Flynn, St Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, former Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and former Chairman of Leitrim County Board. Pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Nicholas, Cormac and Joseph, daughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Sylvia, son-in-law David, grandchildren Orlaíth, Nicky, Sorcha, Béibhinn, Tadhg and Paídí, brother Gerard, sisters Mary, Joan and Noeleen, aunt (Bridie Tighe) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, May 7 from 3pm until 7pm and on Monday, May 8 from 5pm until 9pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, May 9 to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to St. Mary’s Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private at all other times please.



Tommy ‘Tommaso’ Riozzi, Shannon Heights, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday May 6, of Tommy ‘Tommaso’ Riozzi, Shannon Heights, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Mable, daughter Martina, sons Roberto and John Carlo, his brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law Petra and Aisling, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Lucia, T.J. and Marco, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday, May 7 from 4.30pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, May 8 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Cremation afterwards at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care Services.



Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Cavan / Newtowngore, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in Spain, on Monday May 1, following a short illness of Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Cavan / Newtowngore, Leitrim. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Tim, and adored mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura and mother-in-law of Eadaoin. Sadly missed by Edel's partner Andrew Burr, grandchildren Aisling, Roisin, Daire, Naoise and Abigail. Deeply regretted by her sister Mae McDevitt, brothers Joe and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Removal from her home on Sunday, May 7 to arrive at St Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 8 at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

House strictly private, family only, on Saturday and Sunday.



