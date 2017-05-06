Deaths in Longford - May 6, 2017

The death occurred, in the excellent care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Friday, May 5 of Michael Fallon, Greenhall, Newtowncashel, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gaye, daughter Margarita, son Johnny, son-in-law Kenneth, daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Maria, Michael and Aeveen, sisters Bridget and Mary, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home at Greenhall on Saturday evening, May 6 from 4pm until 7pm and on Sunday, May 7 from 3pm until 5pm with family time thereafter please. Removal on Sunday evening to The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, May 8. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Jenny Kelly, Ardandra, Legan, Co Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 3 of Jenny Kelly, Ardandra, Legan, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, father Jimmy, mother Mary, brothers Raymond and Graham, sister Leigh, partner Barry, her good friend Trina, nephew Jack, aunts, uncles, Graham's partner Niamh, Leigh's partner Emmet, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at the family home on Friday, May 5 and also reposing on Saturday, May 6 from 2pm until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, May 7 in St Mary's Church, Legan at 11am with burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery. House private Sunday morning please.



Tom Stakem, 3 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 3 of Tom Stakem, 3 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, daughters Bernadette, Sandra and Deirdre, sons Michael, Barry, Patrick, Thomas, Brendan and Kevin, brothers Paddy and Johnny, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunt, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at his home on Friday, May 5. Mass of the resurrection on Saturday, May 6 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Michael Joseph ‘Mike Joe’ Mulligan, Lacken, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 3 of Mike Joe Mulligan, Lacken, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Virginia Health Centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, sons Padraig, Michael, Frankie, Gerard, daughters Margaret, Cecilia, Rosie, Susan, grandchildren, Aidan, Gavin, Aoibhe, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at his home in Lacken until removal on Friday evening May 5. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 6 in St Michael's Church, Potahee at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (née Sullivan), Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinrobe, Mayo

The recent death occurred of Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (nee Sullivan) Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford/ Ballinrobe, Mayo, peacefully, in the excellent care of the nursing staff and medical team at Roscommon Hospital. Formerly of Cuslough, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Bridie, May and Nellie, her brother Jack, her niece Theresa. Rita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, nephews Martin, Con, Sean and Darren, sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces and Jane (Martin’s wife), Paddy's nieces and nephews, also by her wonderful carers Marie, Jennifer, Marianne, Marguerite and Tina, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, May 6 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Hospital Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors.



Tommy ‘Tommaso’ Riozzi, Shannon Heights, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday May 6, of Tommy ‘Tommaso’ Riozzi, Shannon Heights, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Mable, daughter Martina, sons Roberto and John Carlo, his brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law Petra and Aisling, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Lucia, T.J. and Marco, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday, May 7 from 4.30pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, May 8 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Cremation afterwards at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care Services.



Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Cavan / Newtowngore, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly in Spain, on Monday May 1, following a short illness of Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Cavan / Newtowngore, Leitrim. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Tim, and adored mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura and mother-in-law of Eadaoin. Sadly missed by Edel's partner Andrew Burr, grandchildren Aisling, Roisin, Daire, Naoise and Abigail. Deeply regretted by her sister Mae McDevitt, brothers Joe and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Removal from her home on Sunday, May 7 to arrive at St Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 8 at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

House strictly private, family only, on Saturday and Sunday.



