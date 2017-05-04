Deaths in Longford - May 4, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 2, peacefully, at St Joesph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, of Mary ‘Lizzie’ Blessington (née Carolan), Cranery, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Dympna. Sadly missed by her daughters, Mary, Bridie and Una, sons; Gerry and Peter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel on Thursday, May 4 from 5.30pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, Dring, Co Longford, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, May 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient comfort fund, c/o Frank Kilbride funeral director or any family member.



Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (née Sullivan), Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinrobe, Mayo

The recent death has occurred of Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (nee Sullivan) Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford/ Ballinrobe, Mayo, peacefully, in the excellent care of the nursing staff and medical team at Roscommon Hospital. Formerly of Cuslough, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Bridie, May and Nellie, her brother Jack, her niece Theresa. Rita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, nephews Martin, Con, Sean and Darren, sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces and Jane (Martin’s wife), Paddy's nieces and nephews, also by her wonderful carers Marie, Jennifer, Marianne, Marguerite and Tina, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, May 5 from 5pm until 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm also in the Funeral Home. Removal on Saturday, May 6 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Hospital Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors.

Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 1 of Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Dearly loved daughter of Philip and Teresa and dear sister of Daniel, Aaron and Keith, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandfather Vincent O’Rourke, Fenagh, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Annaduff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering from the Annaduff Church junction.

John Gerard ‘Gerry’ McManus, Donnybrook, Dublin / Cork / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday May 3 of John Gerard ‘Gerry’ McManus, Donnybrook, Dublin and late of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim (peacefully) after a short illness at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father of Ronan, Brian, John and Elise he will be greatly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Melinda, Clare, and Patricia, son-in-law Paul, his adored grandchildren Tom, Lucy, Conor, Isobel, Cillian, Bastien, Leo, Toby, Anelisa and Patrick, his brother Joseph and sister Patricia (Hession), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Rest in peace.

Removal from his house on Friday, May 5 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. House private.



Kathleen Caslin (née Nelson), French Court and formerly of Bridge St, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 1 of Kathleen Caslin (nee Nelson), French Court and formerly of Bridge St, Strokestown, Co Roscommon at Roscommon University Hospital in her 97th year.

Predeceased by her husband Martin and much loved mother of Marty, Mary (Sullivan), Helen (Butler) and Peter. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Phil, sons-in-law Martin and Michael, adored grandchildren, brother Malachy, sisters Annette and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, May 4 from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 8pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass Friday, May 5 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Sean Gaffney, St Patrick's Terrace, Swellan, Cavan Town, Cavan / Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred on Tuesday, May 2 of Sean Gaffney, St Patrick’s Terrace, Swellan, Cavan and Rathgar, Dublin, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, following a long illness.

Beloved son of the late John and Margaret Gaffney. Sadly missed by his brother Eamon, Drumcrave, Cavan, sisters Rosemary Murphy, Corr, Ballinagh, Patricia McDonald, Canada and Maureen Conde, Stragelliffe, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his uncle Mel Doherty, Cavan, brothers-in-law Seamus and Ernesto, nieces, nephews, all his relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Thursday, May 4 from 5pm concluding with liturgy and prayers at 8pm. On Friday, May 5 the Funeral will proceed to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin for reception prayers and cremation at 2pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Cavan c/o of John or Philip McMahon, McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan or any Family member.

Sean Butler Ennis, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 2 of Sean Butler Ennis, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, unexpectedly. Deeply missed by his loving Mam Pauline, Dad Paul, brother Ciaran, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. May Sean Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole on Friday, May 5 for 11am then onwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for approximately 2pm. House strictly private at all times. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your own choice.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie