Deaths in Longford - May 1, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, April 30 of Kathleen Keegan (nee Moran), Teffia Park, Longford and late of Cloughan, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, peacefully, in the great care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, sons Noel and Seamie and daughter Mary Jo. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughters Bernie and Catherine, sons-in-law Brendan and Tom, daughters-in-law Frances and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Nell, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her good friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Tuesday, May 2 from 5.30pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3, also in the Hospital Chapel. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Longford Alzheimers Society care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.



Kathleen Murphy (née Carrigy), Chapel Street, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, April 29 of Kathleen Murphy (nee Carrigy) late of Clooncose and Chapel Street, Longford, in the loving care of the marvellous staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, nephews, nieces, especially Pauline Raynor, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Monday, May 1 from 4.30pm, with prayers at 5.15pm, followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (née Sullivan), Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinrobe, Mayo



The recent death has occurred of Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (nee Sullivan) Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford/ Ballinrobe, Mayo, peacefully, in the excellent care of the nursing staff and medical team at Roscommon Hospital. Formerly of Cuslough, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Bridie, May and Nellie, her brother Jack, her niece Theresa. Rita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, nephews Martin, Con, Sean and Darren, sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces and Jane (Martin’s wife), Paddy's nieces and nephews, also by her wonderful carers Marie, Jennifer, Marianne, Marguerite and Tina, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, May 5 from 5pm until 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm also in the Funeral Home. Removal on Saturday, May 6 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Hospital Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors.

Paddy Dowler, Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home after a short illness, in the loving care of his wife and daughter and the Palliative Care Team, on Friday, April 28 of Paddy Dowler, Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, his daughter Debra and his sisters Lily Fay (Edenderry, Co Offaly) and Maureen Fay (Lisboduff, Co Cavan), nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 1 at 11am in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo Hospice, on Friday, April 28 of Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mina, sons and daughters, brothers Jack, Mick, sister May, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of his son Jimmy, Cornamuddagh, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, on Monday, May 1 from 4pm - 9pm house private at all other times. Funeral mass to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the new cemetery Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice by donation box at church.

Donal ‘Donie’ Shine, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 28 of Donal ‘Donie’ Shine, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lil, daughters Karen, Clodagh and Susie, sons Mark and Donal, sons-in-law Brendan and David, daughter-in-law Philippa, Susie's fiancée Stephen, Donal's fiancée Deirdre, grandchildren, brothers Pat, Michael and Enda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

Removal from his home on Monday morning, May 1 to St Brigid's Church, Drum arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Monday please.

Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann), Dublin 4, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, April 29 of Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann) of Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully at Loyola House, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road.

Predeceased by her husband Louis, deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala, Sr Carmel and Tona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Resposing in the Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, St Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on Wednesday, May 3 from 9.30am until Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

