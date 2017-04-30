Deaths in Longford - April 30, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, April 28 of Stephanie Kiernan, Oakvale and formerly of Great Water Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her sisters Madge, Dolly, Mary and Ann, brothers Anthony, Paddy, Neddie and John. Stephanie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Mel (Athlone), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, April 30 at 1pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Paddy Dowler, Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home after a short illness, in the loving care of his wife and daughter and the Palliative Care Team, on Friday, April 28 of Paddy Dowler, Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, his daughter Debra and his sisters Lily Fay (Edenderry, Co Offaly) and Maureen Fay (Lisboduff, Co Cavan), nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Sunday evening, April 30 from 5pm with Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 1 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. House private except for neighbours and close friends please.



Mary ‘Babs’ McArdle (née Tracey), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday, April 28 of Mary ‘Babs’ McArdle (née Tracey), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 30 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 11.30am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo Hospice, on Friday, April 28 of Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mina, sons and daughters, brothers Jack, Mick, sister May, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of his son Jimmy, Cornamuddagh, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, on Monday, May 1 from 4pm - 9pm house private at all other times. Funeral mass to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the new cemetery Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice by donation box at church.

Donal ‘Donie’ Shine, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 28 of Donal ‘Donie’ Shine, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lil, daughters Karen, Clodagh and Susie, sons Mark and Donal, sons-in-law Brendan and David, daughter-in-law Philippa, Susie's fiancée Stephen, Donal's fiancée Deirdre, grandchildren, brothers Pat, Michael and Enda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening, April 30 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, May 1 to St Brigid's Church, Drum arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Monday please.

Fr Charles Heerey CC, Fairgreen, Belturbet, Cavan / Cootehill, Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, April 27 of Fr Charles Heerey, CC Fairgreen, Belturbet, Co Cavan and formerly Maudabawn, Cootehill, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat (Celbridge), Jack (Rathfarnham) and Barney (Maudabawn), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, fellow priests in the Diocese of Kilmore, religious, parishioners in the parish of Annagh, Belturbet, of the parishes in which he ministered, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm in The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet followed by Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Maudabawn arriving at approximately 4.30pm.

