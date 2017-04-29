Deaths in Longford - April 29, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at home after a short illness, in the loving care of his wife and daughter and the Palliative Care Team, on Friday, April 28 of Paddy Dowler, Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, his daughter Debra and his sisters Lily Fay (Edenderry, Co Offaly) and Maureen Fay (Lisboduff, Co Cavan), nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Sunday evening, April 30 from 5pm with Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 1 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. House private except for neighbours and close friends please.



Stephanie Kiernan, Oakvale and formerly of Great Water Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, April 28 of Stephanie Kiernan, Oakvale and formerly of Great Water Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her sisters Madge, Dolly, Mary and Ann, brothers Anthony, Paddy, Neddie and John. Stephanie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Mel (Athlone), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Saturday, April 29 from 4pm until 5.30pm with prayers at 4.30pm. Removal to St Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, April 30 at 1pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary ‘Babs’ McArdle (née Tracey), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday, April 28 of Mary ‘Babs’ McArdle (née Tracey), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday evening, April 29 from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral on Sunday, April 30 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon after 11.30am Mass followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Margaret Lynch (née Seery), Corboy Upper, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly at the Mater Hospital Dublin, on Wednesday, April 26 of Margaret Lynch (née Seery), Corboy Upper, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath and formerly Killucan, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Philip, sister Rosemary, brother Tom and niece Paula. Sadly missed by her brothers Frank and Pat, sisters-in-law Anne and Ann, brother-in-law Mike, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Camillus Nursing Centre. Donation box will be at St Camillus Nursing Centre or via John Healy Funeral Directors.



Margaret Murphy (née Connaughton), Tubberclaire, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 26 of Margaret Murphy (nee Connaughton) Tubberclaire, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Wife of the late Michael, Tubberclaire. Peacefully in her 95th year.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Evelyn, grandsons Michael, Christopher and Julian, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 29 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Donal ‘Donie’ Shine, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 28 of Donal ‘Donie’ Shine, Drum, Athlone, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lil, daughters Karen, Clodagh and Susie, sons Mark and Donal, sons-in-law Brendan and David, daughter-in-law Philippa, Susie's fiancée Stephen, Donal's fiancée Deirdre, grandchildren, brothers Pat, Michael and Enda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening, April 30 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, May 1 to St Brigid's Church, Drum arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Monday please.

Fr Charles Heerey CC, Fairgreen, Belturbet, Cavan / Cootehill, Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, April 27 of Fr Charles Heerey, CC Fairgreen, Belturbet, Co Cavan and formerly Maudabawn, Cootehill, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat (Celbridge), Jack (Rathfarnham) and Barney (Maudabawn), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, fellow priests in the Diocese of Kilmore, religious, parishioners in the parish of Annagh, Belturbet, of the parishes in which he ministered, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains will be reposing at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Saturday, April 29 from 12 noon until evening prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm followed by Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Maudabawn arriving at approximately 4.30pm.



John James ‘Jack’ Greene, Ruane, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Wednesday, April 26 of John James ‘Jack’ Greene, Ruane, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Liz, sisters Chrissie McLoughlin (Knockhall) and Evelyn Reynolds (Dromod) and the late Michéal, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law John and George, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 29 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilglass New Cemetery.Ar dheis Dé go raibh ar a hanam dílis.

