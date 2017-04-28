Deaths in Longford - April 28, 2017

The death occurred, unexpectedly at the Mater Hospital Dublin, on Wednesday, April 26 of Margaret Lynch (née Seery), Corboy Upper, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath and formerly Killucan, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Philip, sister Rosemary, brother Tom and niece Paula. Sadly missed by her brothers Frank and Pat, sisters-in-law Anne and Ann, brother-in-law Mike, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, Co Westmeath on Friday, April 28 from 4pm until 5.45pm followed by prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Camillus Nursing Centre. Donation box will be at St Camillus Nursing Centre or via John Healy Funeral Directors.



Margaret Murphy (née Connaughton), Tubberclaire, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 26 of Margaret Murphy (nee Connaughton) Tubberclaire, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Wife of the late Michael, Tubberclaire. Peacefully in her 95th year.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Evelyn, grandsons Michael, Christopher and Julian, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, April 28 from 2pm. Removal at 5.45 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 29 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr Charles Heerey CC, Fairgreen, Belturbet, Cavan / Cootehill, Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, April 27 of Fr Charles Heerey, CC Fairgreen, Belturbet, Co Cavan and formerly Maudabawn, Cootehill, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat (Celbridge), Jack (Rathfarnham) and Barney (Maudabawn), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, fellow priests in the Diocese of Kilmore, religious, parishioners in the parish of Annagh, Belturbet, of the parishes in which he ministered, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains will be reposing at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Saturday, April 29 from 12 noon until evening prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maudabawn arriving at approximately 4.30pm.



John James ‘Jack’ Greene, Ruane, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Wednesday, April 26 of John James ‘Jack’ Greene, Ruane, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Liz, sisters Chrissie McLoughlin (Knockhall) and Evelyn Reynolds (Dromod) and the late Michéal, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law John and George, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Friday, April 28 from 5.30pm until 8pm, with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 29 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilglass New Cemetery.Ar dheis Dé go raibh ar a hanam dílis.

