Deaths in Longford - April 6, 2017

The deaths occurred, following a tragic accident, on Friday March 31 of Frank & Alexandra Dunne and Malkin-Dunne, Munich, Germany and formerly Newcastle-under-Lyme, England and, Malahide, Dublin / Roscommon.Frank is the son of the late Donie; Alex is the daughter of the late Julia. They will be very sadly missed by Frank’s parents Jassie and Sean McNeela (Roscommon), Alex’s dad Steve Malkin (Melbourne), brothers and sister, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives, work colleagues and many many close friends. ‘Together forever’.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Friday evening, April 7 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, April 8 to Saint Sylvester’s Church, Malahide arriving for funeral service at 10am followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Sub Aqua Search and Rescue.



Brendan Austin, Knockmant, Killucan, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly in St James's Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 4 of Brendan Austin, Knockmant, Killucan, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his partner Nuala, good neighbours, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Ennis’s Funeral Home, Killucan this Friday evening, April 7 from 6pm, followed by prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning April 8 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Rathwire with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery.



Jim Egan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 4 of Jim Egan, Glasnevin, Dublin/ Strokestown, Co Roscommon at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Nuala and much loved father of Oliver, Andrew, Jane and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in law, daughters-in-law, his ten grandchildren, sister June, brothers PJ and Kevin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas on Wednesday afternoon, April 5 followed by removal to the Church of St Francis Xavier, Gardiner Street. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery to arrive at 2.30pm approximately.



Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgallon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Leitrim / Aughavas, Leitrim / Falcarragh, Donegal

The death occurred on Monday, April 3 of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co Donegal, after a short illness at his daughter and son-in-law’s residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone. Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgallon, Aughavas, Co Leitrim who died suddenly on Monday, April 3.

Hugh, predeceased by his sisters; Cassy and Mary and his brother; Barney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter, Kathleen Kilgannon (Cloone), his son; John (Scotland), his brother; Paddy (Donegal), Nora his long life partner and mother to Kathleen and John, son-in-law; Ben, daugter-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Suzanne will be sadly missed by her loving parents Kathleen and Ben, her brothers; Paul and Kieran, sister-in-law; Martina, Kieran's partner; Lisa, grandmother Nora, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godchildren; Amy and Jamie, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May they rest in peace.

The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne reposed at the residence of Ben and Kathleen Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone on Wednesday, April 5. Funeral mass on Thursday, April 6 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Mary Elizabeth Gavan, Clonageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, April 3 of Mary Elizabeth Gavan, Clonageeragh, Fore, Co Westmeath, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, formerly cared for by the wonderful staff of Cluain Lir Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her sons John, Michael and Paul,daughters in law Ursula, Jackie and Meg, grandchildren Matthew, Dominic and Lucy, Joe, Conor and Ròise, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposed on Wednesday, April 5 in Cluain Lir Care Centre Chapel with removal to St Feichin's Church, Fore. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning April 6 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown.

Dorothy Gordon, Main Street, Bundoran, Donegal / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, April 2 of Dorothy Gordon, Main Street, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey, Co Donegal.

Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving family, her brother, sister, nephews, nieces, friends, neighbours and all at Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who knew her especially her family and the community in Bundoran. "May her Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace".

Mass of the Resurrection in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Thursday, April 6 at 10am followed by Private Burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals or by donation box at church. House private please.



