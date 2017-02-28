Deaths in Longford - February 28, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, February 26 of Margaret ‘Maggie’ McDowell (nee Earlie), Ballinalee, Co Longford. Wife of the late Larry, deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, February 28 from 3pm to 6pm with removal arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery.

PJ ‘Patrick Joseph’ Bohan, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, February 27 of PJ ‘Patrick Joseph’ Bohan, Drumboy, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital.

Sadly missed by his sisters Philomena and Mary, brothers Michael and Phillip, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm on Tuesday, February 28. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 1. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery.

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, February 26 of Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his residence.

Loving father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, daughter-in-laws Susan, Catherine and Claire, his sister Bernadette (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, February 28 from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday evening February 28 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if so desired to North West Hospice Sligo please.



Margaret ‘Peggy’ Reilly (née Hackett), Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, February 27 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Reilly (Née Hackett), Keelagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard, dearest mother of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Nóirín and Martina, sons-in-law Aidan, Gerry & Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Marie’s residence, Keelagh, on Tuesday, February 28 from 6-9pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk on Wednesday, March 1 arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. House private on Wednesday. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”.

Ellen ‘Elsie’ Smyth (née Murray), Pakenhamhall Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, February 25 of Ellen ‘Elsie’ Smyth (née Murray), Pakenhamhall Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son Anthony, daughters Marie, Teresa and Margaret, sister Margaret (Luton, England), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, February 28 for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.

