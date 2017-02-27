Deaths in Longford - February 27, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, February 26 of Margaret ‘Maggie’ McDowell (nee Earlie), Ballinalee, Co Longford. Wife of the late Larry, deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, relatives friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, February 28 from 3pm to 6pm with removal arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery.

Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, February 26 of Vincent Greene, Drumcannon, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his residence.

Loving father of Pakie, Philip and Martin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, daughter-in-laws Susan, Catherine and Claire, his sister Bernadette (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his Residence from 5pm to 10pm this evening Monday, February 27 and again tomorrow Tuesday, February 28 from 10am to 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday evening February 28 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen at 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, March 1at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if so desired to North West Hospice Sligo please.







Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 23 of Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore, & formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim & Cloonagh Milltown, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son Dermot, daughter Gail, brothers John & Tommie, sister Bridie, grandchildren Ailbhe & Sadhbh, Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, February 27 at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Dunmore, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.

Ellen ‘Elsie’ Smyth (née Murray), Pakenhamhall Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, February 25 of Ellen ‘Elsie’ Smyth (née Murray), Pakenhamhall Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son Anthony, daughters Marie, Teresa and Margaret, sister Margaret (Luton, England), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter, Marie Gaffney's home at Millcastle, Castlepollard on Monday, February 27 from 4pm until evening prayers at 8pm. House private thereafter please. Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Tuesday, February 28 for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.







