Deaths in Longford - February 26, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, February 23 of Bridie Connolly (nee Quinn), Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Wife of the late Tommy. Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by her children Moya (Dublin), Anne. Rosaleen (Canada). Nuala. P.J. Michael. Sean, Geraldine and Patricia. her sister Anna Whelan. Also missed by her sons in law. daughters in law. grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces , nephews, neighbours and friends RIP.

Funeral mass on Sunday, February 26 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery. Due to restricted access and parking the residence is private to family and close neighbours.



Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 23 of Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore, & formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim & Cloonagh Milltown, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son Dermot, daughter Gail, brothers John & Tommie, sister Bridie, grandchildren Ailbhe & Sadhbh, Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home Dunmore, this Sunday, February 26 from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 27 at 12 noon, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.



