Deaths in Longford - February 24, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, February 23 of Bridie Connolly (nee Quinn), Aughadowry, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Wife of the late Tommy. Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by her children Moya (Dublin), Anne. Rosaleen (Canada). Nuala. P.J. Michael. Sean, Geraldine and Patricia. her sister Anna Whelan. Also missed by her sons in law. daughters in law. grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces , nephews, neighbours and friends RIP.

Removal from her residence on Saturday, February 25 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7pm. Full Funeral arrangements later. Due to restricted access and parking the residence is private to family and close neighbours.



Mary Ryan (née McGagh), Friars Walk, Dunmore, Galway / Milltown, Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 23 of Mary Ryan, nee McGagh, Friars Walk, Dunmore, & formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim & Cloonagh Milltown, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her son Dermot, daughter Gail, brothers John & Tommie, sister Bridie, grandchildren Ailbhe & Sadhbh, Brother in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home Dunmore, this Sunday, February 26 from 4pm, with removal at 6pm to the Church of Our Lady & St Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 27 at 12 noon, with burial afterward in Addergoole Cemetery.



Philip Sullivan, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Kenmare, Kerry

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 22 of Philip Sullivan, 11 Wolfe Tone Court, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Tuosist, Kenmare, Co Kerry, peacefully at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna May (nee McCabe), son Tony, daughters Marie and Sue, daughter-in-law Veronica, sons-in-law David and Jimmy, grandsons, great-granddaughter, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in the Manor Nursing Home on Friday evening, February 24 from 5pm with prayers at 6.15pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Mullinalaghta. Family flowers only please by request. House strictly private.

Colin McElvaney, Lyanmore, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 22 of Colin McElvaney, Lyanmore, Ardagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Padrena, daughter Ava, parents Margaret and Michael, siblings Jenny, Michael and Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Removal on Friday, February 24 at 11.30am, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.



Maura Conaty (née Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 22 of Maura Conaty (nee Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo.

Predeceased by her father James and brother Padraig, very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tom, sons Paul, David and Stephen, daughter Aisling, mother Ann, sister Aine, brother Liam, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposed at her home on Thursday February 23 from 1pm. Family time on Friday morning February 24 please. Removal to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Mohill on Friday morning February 24 for funeral mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to SHOUT or North West Hospice c/o Early Funeral Directors Mohill.

Elizabeth Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, February 22 of Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her brother's Michael and J.P. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Kevin, and sisters Annie, Bridie,and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 24 at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully; in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, February 23. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.



