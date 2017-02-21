Deaths in Longford - February 21, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, February 21 of Bridget Casey (née Newman), Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Sadly missed by her step-daughter Edel, niece Anne Newman, nephew Fr Martin Kilmurry, brother John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 23 at 11am followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. No flowers by request please.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzy Jo’ Masterson (née Brady), Derragh, Abbeylara, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, February 20 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzy Jo’ Masterson (nee Brady), Derragh, Abbeylara, Co Longford, peacefully at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene, sister Maureen, brothers Eamon and Peter. Deeply regretted by her sister Teresa, brother Fr John Brady, sister in law Kathleen, nieces and nephews Pamela, John, Elizabeth, Raymond, John, Conor and Deirdre, cousin Bridie, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, February 22 between 5pm and 7pm. Removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara on Thursday morning February 23 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Michael John Conlon, Glenageary, Dublin and formerly of Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, February 21 of Michael John Conlon, Glenageary, Dublin and Formerly of Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Jane Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Padraic (Aughaguinea), sister Maura (Mercy Convent, Ballymahon), sister-in-law Mary, nephews Gerard, Martin and Paul, nieces-in-law, grandnephews Aaron and Killian, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, February 22 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co Leitrim arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday, February 23 interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alphonsus ‘Phonsie’ Donohoe, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, February 20 of Alphonsus ‘Phonsie’ Donohoe, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Christina, loving father of Breege, John, Phonsie, Patricia and Peter. Cherished grandad of Caoimhe, Fergal, Shane, Edel and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his family, his daughters-in-law, Colette, Elizabeth and Martina, his son-in-law Paul, his sisters Margaret (Keegan) and Veronica (Prunty) his brother Fr. Peter (USA) nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends Rest in Peace.

Reposed at his home on Tuesday, February 21 from 10am to 4pm (House private from 4pm onwards). Removal to St Mary's Church Legga arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, February 22 at 11.30am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick cemetery. No flowers please, Donations if desired to Patients Comfort Fund, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Annie Reilly (née Harten), Cloughernal, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, February 19 of Annie Reilly (nee Harten), Cloughernal, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her family Mary, Angela, Sean, Caitriona and Barry, her adored grandchildren, brother Bertie, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard, Co Longford, on Tuesday, February 21 from 3pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Carra arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, February 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

John Charlie Bohan, Drumhalla, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, February 20 of John Charlie Bohan of Drumhalla, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Home Unit.

Predeceased by his brother Frank (Longford) and his sister Phyllis (USA). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Maisie son; Joseph, daughter-in-law; Catriona, grandchildren; Michael, Claire, Orla, Joseph and Sean, sister; Mona Cafferty (Gorvagh), relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Joseph, Edergole, Cloone on Tuesday, February 21 from 12 noon - 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, February 22 at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Director's Cloone. House private from 4pm on Tuesday evening please.



Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, brother Fergus, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle from 4pm on Tuesday, February 21 with removal to St Fechin's Church, Fore arriving at 7pm, Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, February 22 and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully; in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, February 23 from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

