Deaths in Longford - February 20, 2017 - afternoon

The death occurred on Monday, February 20 of Alphonsus ‘Phonsie’ Donohoe, Dromard, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Christina, loving father of Breege, John, Phonsie, Patricia and Peter. Cherished grandad of Caoimhe, Fergal, Shane, Edel and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his family, his daughters-in-law, Colette, Elizabeth and Martina, his son-in-law Paul, his sisters Margaret (Keegan) and Veronica (Prunty) his brother Fr. Peter (USA) nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this evening Monday, February 20 from 6pm to 9pm and on Tuesday, February 21 from 10am to 4pm (House private from 4pm onwards). Removal to St Mary's Church Legga arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, February 22 at 11.30am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick cemetery. No flowers please, Donations if desired to Patients Comfort Fund, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Annie Reilly (née Harten), Cloughernal, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, February 19 of Annie Reilly (nee Harten), Cloughernal, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her family Mary, Angela, Sean, Caitriona and Barry, her adored grandchildren, brother Bertie, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard, Co Longford, on Tuesday, February 21 from 3pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Carra arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, February 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Pat ‘Patricia’ Cook (née Taylor), Fisherstown, Clondra, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, February 18 of Pat (Patricia) Cook (nee Taylor), Fisherstown, Clondra, County Longford, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Autumn Lodge, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford.

Wife of the late David. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sarah, sons Terry, Garath and Robert, daughters-in-law Lisa and Gemma, grandchildren Isabella, Kevin and Mia, Megan, Lexi, Callum, Ethan and Ella, nieces Geraldine and Loretta, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am in Saint Brendan's Church, Clondra, followed by burial in Ballinakill Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Charlie Bohan, Drumhalla, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, February 20 of John Charlie Bohan of Drumhalla, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Home Unit.

Predeceased by his brother Frank (Longford) and his sister Phyllis (USA). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Maisie son; Joseph, daughter-in-law; Catriona, grandchildren; Michael, Claire, Orla, Joseph and Sean, sister; Mona Cafferty (Gorvagh), relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Joseph, Edergole, Cloone on Monday, February 20 from 6pm - 10pm and on Tuesday, February 21 from 12 noon - 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on at 6pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, February 22 at 11am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Director's Cloone. House private from 4pm on Tuesday evening please.



Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, brother Fergus, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle from 4pm on Tuesday, February 21 with removal to St Fechin's Church, Fore arriving at 7pm, Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, February 22 and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Sr Eilish Murtagh, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Sisters of Mercy, Florida, USA, on Sunday, February 12 of Sr Eilish Murtagh, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth and her brother Christy. Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, sisters Bernadette and Maura (Maunsell), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and members of the order of the Sisters of Mercy.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Monday, February 20 from 4.30pm. Removal after 6pm Mass to St Agnes' Church, Coralstown, arriving at 7pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully; in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, February 23 from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

