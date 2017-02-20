Deaths in Longford - February 20, 2017

The death occurred on Saturday, February 18 of Pat (Patricia) Cook (nee Taylor), Fisherstown, Clondra, County Longford, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Autumn Lodge, Saint Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford.

Wife of the late David. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sarah, sons Terry, Garath and Robert, daughters-in-law Lisa and Gemma, grandchildren Isabella, Kevin and Mia, Megan, Lexi, Callum, Ethan and Ella, nieces Geraldine and Loretta, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am in Saint Brendan's Church, Clondra, followed by burial in Ballinakill Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mary Bourke (née Casey), Clondra, Longford / Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, February 18 of Mary Bourke (née Casey), Clondra, Longford and formerly of Derrycashel, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her son Gerard, Clondra; daughters Mary Tierney, Dunboyne; Anne Ormiston, Kells and Ita Taite, Virginia; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday, February 20 in Saint Brendan's Church, Clondra at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.’



Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, brother Fergus, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle from 4pm on Tuesday, February 21 with removal to St Fechin's Church, Fore arriving at 7pm, Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, February 22 and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Sr Eilish Murtagh, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Sisters of Mercy, Florida, USA, on Sunday, February 12 of Sr Eilish Murtagh, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth and her brother Christy. Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, sisters Bernadette and Maura (Maunsell), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and members of the order of the Sisters of Mercy.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Monday, February 20 from 4.30pm. Removal after 6pm Mass to St Agnes' Church, Coralstown, arriving at 7pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully; in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, February 23 from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

