Deaths in Longford - February 19, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, February 18 of Mary Bourke (née Casey), Clondra, Longford and formerly of Derrycashel, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her son Gerard, Clondra; daughters Mary Tierney, Dunboyne; Anne Ormiston, Kells and Ita Taite, Virginia; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday evening, February 19. Removal to Saint Brendan's Church, Clondra arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Monday, February 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.’

Ellen ‘Nell’ Greene (née Farrell), Magheramore, Wicklow / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, February 16 of Ellen ‘Nell’ Greene (née Farrell), Magheramore, Wicklow and late of Marian Avenue, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, in her 98th year, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by her family.

Wife of the late Edward and mother in law of the late Seamus O'Donnell. Sadly missed by her daughter Rosaleen, grandchildren Deirdre, Maria, Niamh and Brendan, sixteen great grandchildren, dear friend Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposed at her home on Saturday, February 18. Removal on Sunday, February 19 at 11.30am to Star of the Sea Church, Brittas Bay, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, arriving at 3.30pm approximately. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice Foundation.



Christina Botha (née Earley), 31 Naomh Phádraig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 16 of Christina Botha (née Earley), 31 Naomh Phádraig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her sons Bruce, Warren and David, daughters Shannon and Sarah. Brothers Jerry, Seamus (RIP) and John (RIP). sister Pauline, relatives and friends.

Reposed at her residence on Saturday, February 18 from 6pm until 10 pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St Patrick's Church Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 2pm on Sunday, February 19. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Carty, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the gentle care of the staff of South Westmeath Hospice, on Saturday, February 18 of Ann Carty, Baylough, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents John & Mary, brothers Michael, William & James. Sadly missed by her brothers & sisters, Mary (Hogan), Elizabeth (Studdert), John (Wales), Paddy, Bridget, & Tom, her sisters in law Maureen & Ita, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, & her many many friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening, February 19 in Stella Maris Chapel of Rest from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for Mass of the resurrection at 1pm, followed by burial in Tubberclaire Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Westmeath Hospice. House private, please.



Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Kevin Dunne (T.O.S.F.), Clonnageeragh, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, brother Fergus, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle from 4pm on Tuesday, February 21 with removal to St Fechin's Church, Fore arriving at 7pm, Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, February 22 and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Sr Eilish Murtagh, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Sisters of Mercy, Florida, USA, on Sunday, February 12 of Sr Eilish Murtagh, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth and her brother Christy. Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, sisters Bernadette and Maura (Maunsell), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and members of the order of the Sisters of Mercy.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Monday, February 20 from 4.30pm. Removal after 6pm Mass to St Agnes' Church, Coralstown, arriving at 7pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 21 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully; in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, February 23 from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.



Joseph ‘Joe’ Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital in the presence of his loving daughters, on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Pre-deceased and reunited with his late wife Julia after 25 years and his sister Peggy Keane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Jacqui Gibbons ( Drumshanbo), Joan Regan Rodtmann (Carrick-on-Shannon), grandchildren Oisin, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Liam, Eimear and Hannah, sons-in-law Bart and Thorsten, brother Charlie (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery.



