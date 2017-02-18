Deaths in Longford - February 18, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, February 16 of Ellen ‘Nell’ Greene (née Farrell), Magheramore, Wicklow and late of Marian Avenue, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, in her 98th year, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by her family.

Wife of the late Edward and mother in law of the late Seamus O'Donnell. Sadly missed by her daughter Rosaleen, grandchildren Deirdre, Maria, Niamh and Brendan, sixteen great grandchildren, dear friend Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, February 18 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday, February 19 at 11.30am to Star of the Sea Church, Brittas Bay, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, arriving at 3.30pm approximately. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice Foundation.

Theresa Cox (née Murray), Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, February 15 of Theresa Cox (née Murray), Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her sons Brendan, Gerry and Fred, daughters Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren, brother Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, February 18 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Rathowen and burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery. Due to the death of Theresa the premises of Cox Upholstery Services will be closed until Monday.

James ‘Jimmy’ Farrell, Cross, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home in his 97th year, on Thursday, February 16 of James ‘Jimmy’ Farrell, Cross, Ardagh, Longford, (ex Department of Posts and Telegraphs - Engineering Branch). Predeceased by his wife Lucy. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Nuala O'Kane and Ann O'Donnell, his sister Kathleen Kelly (Ballymakeegan), grandsons Damien, Eamon, Hugh and Colm, granddaughters Fiona and Sinead, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 18 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.



Matthew ‘Matt’ McAuley, late of Liberty House, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 15 of Matthew (Matt) McAuley, Drumlish, Co Longford and late of Liberty House, Dublin , peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Matthew; sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters Susan, Bernie, Anne, Janet, Mary, Jimmy and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning February 18 to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott Street arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Swords. May he rest in peace.



Christina Botha (née Earley), 31 Naomh Phádraig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 16 of Christina Botha (née Earley), 31 Naomh Phádraig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her sons Bruce, Warren and David, daughters Shannon and Sarah. Brothers Jerry, Seamus (RIP) and John (RIP). sister Pauline, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, February 18 from 6pm until 10 pm. House private at all other times. Removal to St Patrick's Church Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 2pm on Sunday, February 19. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Joseph ‘Joe’ Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital in the presence of his loving daughters, on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Regan, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Pre-deceased and reunited with his late wife Julia after 25 years and his sister Peggy Keane. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Jacqui Gibbons ( Drumshanbo), Joan Regan Rodtmann (Carrick-on-Shannon), grandchildren Oisin, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Liam, Eimear and Hannah, sons-in-law Bart and Thorsten, brother Charlie (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, February 18 from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery.

