Deaths in Longford - February 17, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, February 15 of Theresa Cox (née Murray), Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her sons Brendan, Gerry and Fred, daughters Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren, brother Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Hospital Mortuary Chapel on Friday, February 17 from 4.30pm with prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, February 18 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery. Due to the death of Theresa the premises of Cox Upholstery Services will be closed until Monday.

James ‘Jimmy’ Farrell, Cross, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home in his 97th year, on Thursday, February 16 of James ‘Jimmy’ Farrell, Cross, Ardagh, Longford, (ex Department of Posts and Telegraphs - Engineering Branch). Predeceased by his wife Lucy. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Nuala O'Kane and Ann O'Donnell, his sister Kathleen Kelly (Ballymakeegan), grandsons Damien, Eamon, Hugh and Colm, granddaughters Fiona and Sinead, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in his home at Cross on Friday, February 17 from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday, February 18 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.



Matthew ‘Matt’ McAuley, late of Liberty House, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 15 of Matthew (Matt) McAuley, Drumlish, Co Longford and late of Liberty House, Dublin , peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Matthew; sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters Susan, Bernie, Anne, Janet, Mary, Jimmy and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street on Friday, February 17 with prayers at 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning February 18 to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott St arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Swords. May he rest in peace.

Nora Feehily (née Murray), Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 14 of Nora Feehily (Nee Murray),Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary (Gannon), son Gerry, son-in-law John, twin sister Mary (Comack), brother John Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mass on Friday, February 17 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Bumlin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient comfort fund Innis Ree Nursing Home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie