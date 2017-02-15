Deaths in Longford - February 15, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 15 of Matthew (Matt) McAuley, Drumlish, Co Longford and late of Liberty House, Dublin , peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and father of the late Matthew; sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters Susan, Bernie, Anne, Janet, Mary, Jimmy and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street on Friday, February 17 with prayers at 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning February 18 to the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott St arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Swords. May he rest in peace.

Nora Feehily (née Murray), Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 14 of Nora Feehily (Nee Murray),Clonmore, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her family.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Mary (Gannon), son Gerry, son-in-law John, twin sister Mary (Comack), brother John Joe, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home on Thursday, February 16 from 5.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Whitehall arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 17 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Bumlin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient comfort fund Innis Ree Nursing Home C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

