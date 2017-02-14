Deaths in Longford - February 14, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, February 12 of Josephine Duffy (nee Devaney), Drumlish, Co Longford and Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar in the company of her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Philip and dear mother of the late Mary Raven (England) - recently deceased. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Helen (Gilling), Ann (Scally) and Philip, her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home Mullingar on Tuesday, February 14 from 4pm to 6pm followed by Removal to St Mary’s Church, Boherquill arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 15 at 12 noon followed by burial in St Columcille’s Cemetery, Aughnacliffe.



Patrick John ‘PJ’ Burke, Doory, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, February 12 of Patrick John ‘PJ’ Burke, Doory, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital. Son of the late John and Elizabeth Burke. Predeceased by his sister Eileen Belton. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, nephews John and Conor, nieces Betty and Frances, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Louis Egan , formerly Florida, USA and Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, February 12 of Patrick Louis Egan, formerly of Florida, USA and Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully, at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his brother Denis; deeply regretted by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Josie), brother Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, Delvin Grove, Stamullen Road, Gormanston, Co Meath on Monday, February 13 until removal to Star of the Sea Church, Mornington. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doohamlet Cemetery, County Monaghan.

Mary Gauge (née Byrne), Tara Court, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully) at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, February 11 of Mary Gauge (nee Byrne) - Tara Court, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar and late of Multyfarnham. Beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of Catherine and Anna Marie; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters, her adored grandchildren Kira and Melanie, great-grandchildren Oscar and Amelia, brother Mattie, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, February 12 of Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Jo, sons Gerard and Oliver, daughter in law Fiona, grandchildren Dylan Machaela and Kasey, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Funeral mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 14 in St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh followed by interment in Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private please.

