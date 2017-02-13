Deaths in Longford - February 13, 2017

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, February 12 of Patrick John ‘PJ’ Burke, Doory, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital. Son of the late John and Elizabeth Burke. Predeceased by his sister Eileen Belton. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, nephews John and Conor, nieces Betty and Frances, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon this Monday afternoon February 13 from 4pm until 6pm, followed by removal to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond at 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

William Joseph ‘Bill Joe’ Clancy, Ardbohill, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Saturday, February 11 of William Joseph ‘Bill Joe’ Clancy, Ardbohill, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Catherine (Greene), sons Andy, John and Mel, grandchildren, great grandson, brother Stephen (Rathaspic), son in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, February 13 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Francis ‘Sonnie’ Clinton, Tullycooley, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Francis ‘Sonnie’ Clinton, Tullycooley, Dromahair, Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 13 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Killavoggy, Dromahair and burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

John Francis Eivers, Collierstown, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, February 11 of John Francis Eivers, Collierstown, Ballymahon, Longford. Brother of the late James and Betty (Donegan) and sadly missed by his wife Mary, family John, James, Siobhán, Veronica, Denis, Patricia and Francis, sisters Ann (Anglim), Eileen (Coletta) and Joan (Farrelly), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, February 13 in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

Mary Gauge (née Byrne), Tara Court, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully) at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, February 11 of Mary Gauge (nee Byrne) - Tara Court, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar and late of Multyfarnham. Beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of Catherine and Anna Marie; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters, her adored grandchildren Kira and Melanie, great-grandchildren Oscar and Amelia, brother Mattie, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.





Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, February 12 of Tommy Hand, Rossbeg, Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Jo, sons Gerard and Oliver, daughter in law Fiona, grandchildren Dylan Machaela and Kasey, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary, Carrick on Shannon this Monday evening, February 13 from 4pm to 5.30pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 7pm. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 14 followed by interment in Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private please.

Susan Harrison (née Murray), 45 John Paul Avenue, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, February 11 of Susan Harrison, (née Murray) 45 John Paul Avenue, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Roy and loving Mother of Suzie, Robbie, Elizabeth, George and Amanda, sadly missed by her loving Family, sons-in-law Michael, Willie and Christopher, daughter-in-law Margaret, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her home in John Paul Avenue on Sunday, February 12. Removal on Monday morning, February 13 on foot to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Felim’s new cemetery, Crossdoney Road, Ballinagh. House Private on Monday morning, please.



Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, Cavan, on Saturday, February 11 of Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen. Predeceased by her brothers Farrell and Sean. Sadly missed by her sisters Ena, Dodds (England), Mary Byrne, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and brother Seamus Molloy. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, February 13 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, with burial afterward in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim to arrive at 1pm approximately.

