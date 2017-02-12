Deaths in Longford - February 12, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Saturday, February 11 of William Joseph ‘Bill Joe’ Clancy, Ardbohill, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Catherine (Greene), sons Andy, John and Mel, grandchildren, great grandson, brother Stephen (Rathaspic), son in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge on Sunday, February 12 from 3pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, February 13 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John Francis Eivers, Collierstown, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, February 11 of John Francis Eivers, Collierstown, Ballymahon, Longford. Brother of the late James and Betty (Donegan) and sadly missed by his wife Mary, family John, James, Siobhán, Veronica, Denis, Patricia and Francis, sisters Ann (Anglim), Eileen (Coletta) and Joan (Farrelly), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Rooney's Funeral Home, Ballymore, on Sunday, February 12 from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, February 13 followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.



Thomas Francis ‘Sonnie’ Clinton, Tullycooley, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Francis ‘Sonnie’ Clinton, Tullycooley, Dromahair, Leitrim. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, this evening, Sunday, February 12 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with prayers followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Killavoggy, Dromahair, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 13 at 11am and burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.



Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the special care of Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey, on Friday, February 10 of Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Donal, Cathriona, Matt, Breege and Cora. Sadly missed by his eight grandchildren, sons in law, Gearoid and Damien, sisters Una and Margaret, brother Rory, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral mass on Sunday, February 12 at 11am in St Aidan's Church, Kinlough with burial afterwards to St Aidan's Cemetery. Family time on Sunday please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.



Mary Gauge (née Byrne), Tara Court, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully) at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, February 11 of Mary Gauge (nee Byrne) - Tara Court, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar and late of Multyfarnham. Beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of Catherine and Anna Marie; she will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters, her adored grandchildren Kira and Melanie, great-grandchildren Oscar and Amelia, brother Mattie, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Susan Harrison (née Murray), 45 John Paul Avenue, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, February 11 of Susan Harrison, (née Murray) 45 John Paul Avenue, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Roy and loving Mother of Suzie, Robbie, Elizabeth, George and Amanda, sadly missed by her loving Family, sons-in-law Michael, Willie and Christopher, daughter-in-law Margaret, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in John Paul Avenue on Sunday, February 12 from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Monday morning, February 13 on foot to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Felim’s new cemetery, Crossdoney Road, Ballinagh. House Private on Monday morning, please.



Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, Cavan, on Saturday, February 11 of Bernadette Molloy, 3 Marian Park, Belturbet and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen. Predeceased by her brothers Farrell and Sean. Sadly missed by her sisters Ena, Dodds (England), Mary Byrne, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and brother Seamus Molloy. May She Rest In Peace.

Her remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet on Sunday, February 12 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 13 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, with burial afterward in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim to arrive at 1pm approximately.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie