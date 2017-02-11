Deaths in Longford - February 11, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the special care of Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey, on Friday, February 10 of Sean Connolly, Monien, Kinlough Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Donal, Cathriona, Matt, Breege and Cora. Sadly missed by his eight grandchildren, sons in law, Gearoid and Damien, sisters Una and Margaret, brother Rory, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday, February 11 from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, February 12 at 11am in St Aidan's Church, Kinlough with burial afterwards to St Aidan's Cemetery. Family time on Sunday please. May his gentle soul rest in peace.



Bernadette Flynn (née McEnroe), Clonbockague, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the tender loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Community Nursing Unit, Trim, on Wednesday, February 8 of Bernadette ‘Detty’ Flynn (née McEnroe), Clonbockague, Mountnugent, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan, and dear mother of Helena, Mary, Bartle and Bernadette. Dearly loved grandmother of Aoife, Andrew, Elaine, Charlene, Aisling, Connor, Ellen, Ray, Alison, Lorna, Stephen and Lucy. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Phil, Connie and John and her daughter-in-law Frances, her sisters Peggy, Maureen, Sr. Kathleen and Evelyn, her brother Pat and sisters-in-law Florence and Kay. Predeceased by her brothers Battie and John. Fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, February 11 in St Brigid’s Church, Mountnugent with burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Community Nursing Unit, Trim, c/o Gibney Funeral Directors, Oldcastle or to any family member.



Elizabeth McKeon (née McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Corlough, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Thursday February 9 of Elizabeth McKeon (nee McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her daughter Rose's residence Cortoon, Corlough in her 100th year.

Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Rose Moore (Corlough), Mary Ellen Waters (London), Elizabeth Breen (Beaufort) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee), sister and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning February 11 in St Mary's Church, Drumlea followed by burial in Drumlea Old Cemetery. House private please.





Jim Pat Ward, Cattan, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, January 27 of Jim Pat Ward, London, England and late of Cattan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, in Mayday University Hospital, Croydon, London.

Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Willie, (Cattan), Mike (England), sister Anna May Lynch, (Inniskeen, Monaghan) sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Saturday morning February 11 from 10.30am to 11.30am with removal to St Joseph's Church, Cornageeha, Co Leitrim arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.



