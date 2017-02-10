Deaths in Longford - February 10, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Sr Cyril Keena, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by by the Sisters of Mercy, Western Province, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Friday, February 10 at 11am followed by interment in Summerhill Convent Cemetery, Athlone. May she rest in peace.



Violet Cooke (née Gibbons), Pollymount, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, January 16 of Violet Cooke (nee Gibbons) 210 Dacre Park, Lewisham, London and formerly of Pollymount, Scramogue, Co Roscommon.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, Co Roscommon on Friday, February 10 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, Co Roscommon. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Denis Curran, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Clondalkin, Dublin / Annascaul, Kerry

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Denis Curran, Cloone, Co Leitrim and Castleview Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Annascaul, Co Kerry, peacefully at the residence of his daughter, Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Maureen Cooke (Cloone), his son Dennis (Dublin), son-in-law; Gus, brother; Peter Curran (Annascaul) sister; Bridie McElligott (Tralee), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren; Mark and Laura Curran, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 10 in St Mary's Church, Cloone at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone New Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Homecare Team c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Bernadette Flynn (née McEnroe), Clonbockague, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the tender loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Community Nursing Unit, Trim, on Wednesday, February 8 of Bernadette ‘Detty’ Flynn (née McEnroe), Clonbockague, Mountnugent, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan, and dear mother of Helena, Mary, Bartle and Bernadette. Dearly loved grandmother of Aoife, Andrew, Elaine, Charlene, Aisling, Connor, Ellen, Ray, Alison, Lorna, Stephen and Lucy. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Phil, Connie and John and her daughter-in-law Frances, her sisters Peggy, Maureen, Sr. Kathleen and Evelyn, her brother Pat and sisters-in-law Florence and Kay. Predeceased by her brothers Battie and John. Fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Bartle, Clonbockague, Mountnugent until removal to St Brigid’s Church, Mountnugent arriving at 8pm on Friday, February 10. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, February 11 with burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Community Nursing Unit, Trim, c/o Gibney Funeral Directors, Oldcastle or to any family member.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Fox, Printinstown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly at his home, on Tuesday, February 7 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Fox, Printinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Loving husband of Bernadette and father of Martin, Pat, Bernie, Fergal, Stephen, Alan, Olivia, Cyril and Maria. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.May Pat rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 10 at 11am in the Church of St Livinius, Killulagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth McKeon (née McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim / Corlough, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Thursday February 9 of Elizabeth McKeon (nee McLoughlin), Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her daughter Rose's residence Cortoon, Corlough in her 100th year.

Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Rose Moore (Corlough), Mary Ellen Waters (London), Elizabeth Breen (Beaufort) and Margaret O'Driscoll (Portmagee), sister and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Rose Moore's residence until removal Friday evening February 10 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning February 11 followed by burial in Drumlea Old Cemetery. House private please.

Jim Pat Ward, Cattan, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, January 27 of Jim Pat Ward, London, England and late of Cattan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, in Mayday University Hospital, Croydon, London.

Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Willie, (Cattan), Mike (England), sister Anna May Lynch, (Inniskeen, Monaghan) sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Saturday morning February 11 from 10.30am to 11.30am with removal to St Joseph's Church, Cornageeha, Co Leitrim arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.



