Deaths in Longford - February 9, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Sr Cyril Keena, Edgeworthstown , Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by by the Sisters of Mercy, Western Province, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Thursday, February 9 from 4pm to 6pm with evening prayers at 5.30pm. Mass of Christian burial in the Manor Chapel on Friday, February 10 at 11am followed by interment in Summerhill Convent Cemetery, Athlone. May she rest in peace.





Philip Kiernan, Lynn Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Legan, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Philip Kiernan, Lynn Heights, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his devoted family.

Loving husband of Monica and dear father of Angela (Dunne), Philip Jnr. and Karen (Gaffney); he will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, his cherished grandchildren Kate, Brian, Ciara, Dylan and Sean, sons-in-law Francis and Ollie, Philip Jnr.'s partner Marie, his sister Margo (McNamara), brothers Seamus, Paddy and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 9 at 10am in The Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Violet Cooke (née Gibbons), Pollymount, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, January 16 of Violet Cooke (nee Gibbons) 210 Dacre Park, Lewisham, London and formerly of Pollymount, Scramogue, Co Roscommon.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, Co Roscommon on Friday, February 10 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, Co Roscommon. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Denis Curran, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Clondalkin, Dublin / Annascaul, Kerry

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Denis Curran, Cloone, Co Leitrim and Castleview Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Annascaul, Co Kerry, peacefully at the residence of his daughter, Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Maureen Cooke (Cloone), his son Dennis (Dublin), son-in-law; Gus, brother; Peter Curran (Annascaul) sister; Bridie McElligott (Tralee), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren; Mark and Laura Curran, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke in Cloone on Thursday, February 9 from 3pm to 9pm with remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on Friday, February 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone New Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Homecare Team c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.





Bernadette Flynn (née McEnroe), Clonbockague, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the tender loving care of the staff of St Joseph’s Community Nursing Unit, Trim, on Wednesday, February 8 of Bernadette ‘Detty’ Flynn (née McEnroe), Clonbockague, Mountnugent, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Brendan, and dear mother of Helena, Mary, Bartle and Bernadette. Dearly loved grandmother of Aoife, Andrew, Elaine, Charlene, Aisling, Connor, Ellen, Ray, Alison, Lorna, Stephen and Lucy. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Phil, Connie and John and her daughter-in-law Frances, her sisters Peggy, Maureen, Sr. Kathleen and Evelyn, her brother Pat and sisters-in-law Florence and Kay. Predeceased by her brothers Battie and John. Fondly remembered by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Bartle, Clonbockague, Mountnugent, from 12 noon Thursday, February 9, until removal to St Brigid’s Church, Mountnugent arriving at 8pm on Friday, February 10. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, February 11 with burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Community Nursing Unit, Trim, c/o Gibney Funeral Directors, Oldcastle or to any family member.





Patrick ‘Pat’ Fox, Printinstown, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly at his home, on Tuesday, February 7 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Fox, Printinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Loving husband of Bernadette and father of Martin, Pat, Bernie, Fergal, Stephen, Alan, Olivia, Cyril and Maria. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.May Pat rest in peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan this Thursday evening, February 9 from 4 pm. Removal after 5.30pm Mass to the Church of St Livinius, Killulagh, arriving 6.30pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 10 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

