Deaths in Longford - February 8, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Sr Cyril Keena, Edgeworthstown , Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by by the Sisters of Mercy, Western Province, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Thursday, February 9 from 4pm to 6pm with evening prayers at 5.30pm. Mass of Christian burial in the Manor Chapel on Friday, February 10 at 11am followed by interment in Summerhill Convent Cemetery, Athlone. May she rest in peace.

Philip Kiernan, Lynn Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Legan, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Philip Kiernan, Lynn Heights, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Legan, Co Longford, peacefully at Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his devoted family.

Loving husband of Monica and dear father of Angela (Dunne), Philip Jnr. and Karen (Gaffney); he will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, his cherished grandchildren Kate, Brian, Ciara, Dylan and Sean, sons-in-law Francis and Ollie, Philip Jnr.'s partner Marie, his sister Margo (McNamara), brothers Seamus, Paddy and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 8 from 3.30pm followed by removal to The Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 9 at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Denis Curran, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Clondalkin, Dublin / Annascaul, Kerry

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, February 7 of Denis Curran, Cloone, Co Leitrim and Castleview Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Annascaul, Co Kerry, peacefully at the residence of his daughter, Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Maureen Cooke (Cloone), his son Dennis (Dublin), son-in-law; Gus, brother; Peter Curran (Annascaul) sister; Bridie McElligott (Tralee), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren; Mark and Laura Curran, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter Maureen and son-in-law Gus Cooke in Cloone on Thursday, February 9 from 3pm to 9pm with remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass on Friday, February 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone New Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Homecare Team c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

William ‘Willie’ McNerney, Camagh, Abbeylara, Co Longford

The death occurred on Friday, February 3 of William ‘Willie’ McNerney, Camagh, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Brigid, brother James, niece Linda, nephews Mark and Alan, 3 grand nieces and 3 grand nephews, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning February 8 to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Carra Cemetery.



James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.



Teresa ‘Tessie’ Faughnan , Rosduan, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, February 5 of Teresa ‘Tessie’ Faughnan, Rosduan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in her 91st year, at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen, dearly loved mother of Mary, John, Joan and Noel; deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson Cailum, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 8 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 11am. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cecil Humphreys, Lurga, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, February 6 of Cecil Humphreys, Lurga, Mohill, Co Leitrim , peacefully, surrounded by his family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Dear husband of Jean and loving father of Ivor, Nigel and Roy; deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Teresa and granddaughter Aileen, sisters Ethel and Doreen, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 8 in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. "Safe in the arms of Jesus."

