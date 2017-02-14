Longford's Nora Dolan was an accomplished dressmaker

There was great sadness in Longford town recently as news circulated of the sudden death of Nora Dolan from Great Water St. A very elegant, much loved and respected member of the community, Nora was an accomplished and much sought after dressmaker.

Down through the years she would have made countless Holy Communion, graduation and wedding dresses for so many in the community. But Nora was much more than a dressmaker and the interaction over the dress usually led to the forming of a life long friendship as she followed your subsequent path through life.

Nora came to Longford with her parents and family via Co Cavan in 1966. They settled on Great Water St and quickly became part of the close knit community. They were a very close family and were rocked by the death of their father, Patrick in 1983.

For many years later Nora looked after their mother, Elizabeth, with a selfless devotion and more than a mother and daughter relationship, they were the very best of friends.

After school in Longford town, Nora was lucky enough to secure an apprenticeship with local dressmaker, Miss Farrell in Teffia Park. She worked very hard and in time was able to establish her own dressmaking enterprise.

Family was extremely important to Nora and she was especially fond of her nieces and nephews. She took a particular delight in making dresses for the girls and followed their paths through life with a loving devotion.

Nora kept her house on Great Water St beautifully and she was an especially keen gardener. She was a regular at the annual Bloom garden show in Dublin and loved to bring back new ideas.

Whilst she wasn’t born in the town, Nora was famously proud of Longford town and always went out of her way to support businesses and events in the town. She had a wonderful easy going attitude and had a word for anybody who happened upon her throughout the day. She was always beautifully turned out and rarely without a smile.

Her faith was very important to Nora and she was especially fond of St Mel’s Cathedral where she was a regular mass-goer. She also undertook her annual pilgrimages to Knock and Croagh Patrick and had great belief in the power of prayer.

Nora was a great neighbour and would have grown up with many of the old Longford town families and she will be remembered fondly by all as a neighbour who was always there to help in times of difficulty.

Nora had a great outlook on life and always sought to find the good side in even the most troublesome of times. She also considered herself extremely fortunate and actually won two different holidays to the USA. On both occasions she took great delight in sharing her windfalls with family and friends.

There was a large attendance at both Glennon’s funeral home, where Nora’s remains reposed and then at St Mel’s Cathedral for the Funeral Mass, as the people of Longford town came out to bid a fond farewell to a much loved lady, who helped brighten the lives of so many down through the years.

Nora Dolan died suddenly on December 9, 2016 and was predeceased by her father Patrick (Pat) and her mother Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sisters, Breege, Betty, Maureen and Cathy; her brother, Padraig; brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Following mass of the resurrection in St Mel's Cathedral, burial took place in Mullahoran cemetery, Co Cavan.