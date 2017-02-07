Deaths in Longford - February 7, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, February 3 of William ‘Willie’ McNerney, Camagh, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Brigid, brother James, niece Linda, nephews Mark and Alan, 3 grand nieces and 3 grand nephews, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Tuesday, February 7 from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning February 8 to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Carra Cemetery.



James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.



Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa.

Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Teresa ‘Tessie’ Faughnan , Rosduan, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, February 5 of Teresa ‘Tessie’ Faughnan, Rosduan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, in her 91st year, at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen, dearly loved mother of Mary, John, Joan and Noel; deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson Cailum, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home on Tuesday February 7 from 5pm until 6.30pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 8 at 11am. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cecil Humphreys, Lurga, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, February 6 of Cecil Humphreys, Lurga, Mohill, Co Leitrim , peacefully, surrounded by his family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Dear husband of Jean and loving father of Ivor, Nigel and Roy; deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Teresa and granddaughter Aileen, sisters Ethel and Doreen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Chapel on Tuesday, February 7 from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 8 in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. "Safe in the arms of Jesus."



