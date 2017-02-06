Deaths in Longford - February 6, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Mary Boland (nee Crowley), Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Cappamore, Limerick and Clonmel Co Tipperary.

Beloved mother of the late Liam Joseph. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, sons Stephen and Marcus, daughters Jean, Linda, Siobhán, Orla, Niamh and Eiméar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her residence on Monday, February 6 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.



Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa.

Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Removal to St Paul’s Church, Ayrfield, Dublin on Monday, February 6 at 12 noon Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.



Thomas Hamill, Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, after a short illness in London, on Thursday, January 26 of Thomas Hamill, Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of the late Tom and Patricia and dear brother of Agnes, James, Irene, Marguerita, Ann, Kathleen, Bernie, Ita, Laura, Anthony and Francis. He will be sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, February 6 at 11am in the Parish Church, Strokestown. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

William ‘Willie’ McInerney, Camagh, Abbeylara, Co Longford

The death occurred on Friday, February 3 of William ‘Willie’ McInerney, Camagh, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Ann O'Malley (née Clyne), Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Mayo / Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Ann O’Malley (nee Clyne), Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo and formerly of Carrickboy, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Michael John, sons Michael and David, daughters Siobhan and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maisie Nolan (London), Margaret Reilly (Westmeath), brothers Tim (Dublin), Bill (Mullingar), Pat and Ollie (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her residence on Monday morning February 6 to St Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with the Funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery Ballinrobe.

Ellen ‘Nellie’ Reilly (née Flynn), Toneymore, Abbeylara, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Ellen ‘Nellie’ Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Co Longford, suddenly, at her home. Retired caretaker of the Health Clinic in Granard.

Wife of Paddy, mother of Patrick, the late Bernard, Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’Reilly (Loughduff). Sadly missed by her family, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday, February 6 at 12 noon in St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara. Interment afterwards in Carra Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie