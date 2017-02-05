Deaths in Longford - February 5, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Ellen ‘Nellie’ Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Co Longford, suddenly, at her home. Retired caretaker of the Health Clinic in Granard.

Wife of Paddy, mother of Patrick, the late Bernard, Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’Reilly (Loughduff). Sadly missed by her family, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, February 5 from 2pm to 5pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara on Sunday, February 5 to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 6 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Carra Cemetery.



Mary Boland (née Crowley), Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Cappamore, Limerick / Clonmel, Tipperary



The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Mary Boland (nee Crowley), Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Cappamore, Limerick and Clonmel Co Tipperary.

Beloved mother of the late Liam Joseph. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, sons Stephen and Marcus, daughters Jean, Linda, Siobhán, Orla, Niamh and Eiméar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, February 5 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, February 6 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.

Bridgie Canning (née McGovern), Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Bridgie Canning (nee McGovern) of Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Bernie Canning and her sister Margaret Mitchell. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Mary Conefrey (Aughavas), Tanya (London) and Fionnuala (Paris), grand sons, granddaughters, great-grandson, sons-in-law, and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her residence on Saturday, February 4 with remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone on Sunday, February 5 for funeral mass at 2pm followed by cremation to Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 4.30pm.

Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa.

Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home in Ayrfield, Dublin on Sunday, February 5 from 2pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday, February 6 at 12 noon Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.



Thomas Hamill, Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, after a short illness in London, on Thursday, January 26 of Thomas Hamill, Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of the late Tom and Patricia and dear brother of Agnes, James, Irene, Marguerita, Ann, Kathleen, Bernie, Ita, Laura, Anthony and Francis. He will be sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, February 5 from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, February 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



Fr Tadhg ‘Timothy’ Kenny SM, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Milltown, Dublin



The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Fr Tadhg ‘Timothy’ Kenny SM, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Co Longford/ Milltown, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Anna, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, the Marist Community, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, February 4. Removal on Sunday, February 5 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. No flowers please.

Ann O'Malley (née Clyne), Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Mayo / Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Ann O’Malley (nee Clyne), Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo and formerly of Carrickboy, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Michael John, sons Michael and David, daughters Siobhan and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maisie Nolan (London), Margaret Reilly (Westmeath), brothers Tim (Dublin), Bill (Mullingar), Pat and Ollie (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening February 5 from 2.30pm to 6pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning February 6 to St Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with the Funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery Ballinrobe.

