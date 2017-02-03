Deaths in Longford - February 3, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Mary Boland (nee Crowley), Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Cappamore, Limerick and Clonmel Co Tipperary.

Beloved mother of the late Liam Joseph. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, sons Stephen and Marcus, daughters Jean, Linda, Siobhán, Orla, Niamh and Eiméar, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, February 5 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, February 6 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Patrick ‘Packie’ Bohan, Killyvehy, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 1 of Patrick ‘Packie’ Bohan, Killyvehy, Cloone, Co Leitrim, in his 84th year, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, (predeceased by baby Gerard).

Beloved husband of Anna, dearly loved father of Frank, Mary, Noeleen, Padraig, David and Anne, he will be missed by his sisters Mary and Bridget (USA), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchidren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, February 3 from his residence to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 4 at 12 noon followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private from 5pm Friday. Family flowers only please.

James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.

Bridgie Canning (née McGovern), Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Bridgie Canning (nee McGovern) of Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Bernie Canning and her sister Margaret Mitchell. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Mary Conefrey (Aughavas), Tanya (London) and Fionnuala (Paris), grand sons, granddaughters, great-grandson, sons-in-law, and a large circle of relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, February 4 from 12pm - 8pm with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on Sunday, February 5 for funeral mass at 2pm followed by cremation to Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 4.30pm. House private at all other times please.



Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa.

Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home in Ayrfield, Dublin on Sunday, February 5 from 2-6pm. Removal to St Paul’s Church, Ayrfield on Monday, February 6 at 12 noon Funeral Mass. Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, February 7 at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.



Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 1, in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, of Bridget Curran, Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Legganommer, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her brothers John (Aughavas), Peter (Inny Bar, Ballymahon), sisters Kitty Creavin (Beechpark West, Athlone) and Molly (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Friday, February 3 at 11am followed by burial in Aughavas new cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Josephine Kelly (née Casserly), Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Josephine Kelly (nee Casserly), Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Anne. Josephine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family her son Robert (Clonmucker), daughters Margaret Hyland (Killshee), Noelle Burke (Drumshanbo) and Imelda (Clunmucker), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Joyce (Dublin), brothers-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Sweet is her memory, dear is her name deep in our hearts she will always remain. May Josephine Forever Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday, February 3 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner Fund for Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Thomas ‘Tommy’ Masterson, Rincoola, Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Masterson, Rincoola, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Margo, daughter Catherine, Sons Patrick ,David, and Raymond, his beloved grandchildren and great grandson, son in law, daughters in law, nieces nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, February 3 from 12 noon to 3pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church Granard on Friday, February 3 arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 4 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please.





Breda Mullaney (née Maher), Church View, Portarlington, Laois / Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Breda Mullaney, Church View Portarlington, Laois and formerly of Moorehill House,Granard Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale nursing home, Portarlington.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Breda was a much loved aunt. She will be sadly missed by her sister in law Alice, her Maher and Morrissey nieces and nephews, her grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home (today Friday, February 3) from 5pm until 7pm, with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Portarlington tomorrow (Saturday, February 4) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill cemetery, Co Longford. May she Rest in Peace.





Ellen ‘ Nell’ Murtagh, Ardandra, Carrickboy, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, February 1 of Ellen ‘Nell’ Murtagh, Ardandra, Carrickboy, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her family at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving family son Mick and daughter Mary (Whelan, Edgeworthstown), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Friday, morning February 3 to arrive St Mary's Church, Legan for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House private please, family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.









Ann O'Malley (née Clyne), Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Mayo / Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Ann O’Malley (nee Clyne), Cloongowla, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo and formerly of Carrickboy, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Michael John, sons Michael and David, daughters Siobhan and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maisie Nolan (London), Margaret Reilly (Westmeath), brothers Tim (Dublin), Bill (Mullingar), Pat and Ollie (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening February 5 from 2.30pm to 6pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning February 6 to St Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with the Funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery Ballinrobe.



Ellen ‘Neillie’ Reilly (née Flynn), Toneymore, Abbeylara, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Ellen ‘Neillie’ Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Co Longford, suddenly, at her home.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Marian Sharkey (née Conroy), Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, February 2 of Marian Sharkey nee Conroy, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, peacefully at her home.

Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Andrew, Jacinta (Jessi) and Tommy, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Maura, partners Monica and Billy, grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Enda, Adam and Gerry, sisters Nuala (Tullamore), Olivia (Longford), Rosie (Kilglass), brother Mark (Rooskey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home Friday, February 3 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 4 at 10.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. (Donation box in Church). Due to the death of Marian, The “Red Rose Café”, Dublin Street, Longford will be closed all day Saturday.

