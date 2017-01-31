Deaths in Longford - January 31, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday January 29 of Joe Byrne Senior, Deanscurragh, Longford, retired ambulance driver, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Elizabeth, sons; Joseph, Patrick, Michael and James, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Tuesday, January 31 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 1 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund, C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon. Due to the death of Joe (snr) TC Cabs, Byrnes Filling Station, Battery Road, Big Mickeys Furniture, Sligo Road will be closed all day Wednesday.

James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.





Laurence Finnan, London

The death occurred of Larry Finnan on Sunday, January 22 at his home in London England. He had been cared for by his son Denis and daughter Betty during his year long illness. He will be sadly missed by his son Denis daughter Betty daughter in law Pat and son in law Paddy. Also by his grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Patricia ‘Pat’ Finnerty (née Sheehan), Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea, Galway / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, January 29 of Patricia ‘Pat’ Finnerty (nee Sheehan), Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea, Galway/ Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Elaine, son Pat, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law Ben and John, daughter in law Margaret, grandchildren Conor, Simon, Padraig, Aoife, Catherine, Seán and Brian, great-grandchildren Leagh and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford on Tuesday, January 31 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, February 1 to arrive at St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 28 of Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Roscommon. Wife of the late Francis. Ex staff nurse at Roscommon County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sean and Marina. Gertie will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Conor and Nessan, sisters Kathleen (Albert) (Boston), Nancy (Fallon) (Roscommon Town), brothers John Joe (Strokestown), Benny (Tulsk), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday, January 30. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday, January 31 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

John ‘Johnny’ Murphy, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of John ‘Johnny’ Murphy, Dunshaughlin, Meath/ Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of the late Anna and Pat and brother of the late Garry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad, son Conor daughter Treasa, sisters Aideen, Anne and Barbara, brothers Paddy, David and Brian, mother-in-law Maureen, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McEntaggart's Funeral Home, Dunshaughlin from 4pm on Tuesday, January 31 with removal at 6.45pm to The Church of Saints Patrick and Seachnall arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday, February 1 after 11am Mass to Derrockstown Burial Garden. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Mater Private Foundation.

Michael Noonan, No 1 the Mews, Green Lane, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 28 of Michael Noonan, No 1 the Mews, Green Lane, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home on Tuesday afternoon January 31 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 1 at 11am followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Christine Reynolds (née Steel), Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred on Friday, January 27 of Christine Reynolds (nee Steel) Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Derby, England, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Bernard (Barney), sons Sean, Peter (Longford), Paul (Ballinalee), brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday evening January 31 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral service and cremation on Wednesday, February 1 at 2pm at the Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road, Cavan. House private please.



Bridget Vaughan (née McGlynn), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford / Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, January 29 of Bridget Vaughan (nee McGlynn) Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dear mother of Oliver, Margaret McGowan, Agnes Murtagh, Tony, Seamus, Anne Maher, Catherine and Vincent, sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Monday, January 30 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 31 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.



