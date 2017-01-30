Deaths in Longford - January 30, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, January 29 of Joe Byrne Snr, Deanscurragh, Longford, peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his family. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Ann Crowe (née Mulvaney), Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, January 28 of Ann Crowe (nee Mulvaney) Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Martin and sisters Nora and Maire. Sadly missed by her sons Fernand and Jonathan, brother Edward, sisters Maisie and Doris, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sinead, partner Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 30 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Oncology Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director or any family member. House private on Monday morning.



Laurence Finnan, London

The death occurred of Larry Finnan on Sunday, January 22 at his home in London England. He had been cared for by his son Denis and daughter Betty during his year long illness. He will be sadly missed by his son Denis daughter Betty daughter in law Pat and son in law Paddy. Also by his grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.







Patricia ‘Pat’ Finnerty (née Sheehan), Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea, Galway / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, January 29 of Patricia ‘Pat’ Finnerty (nee Sheehan), Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea, Galway/ Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Elaine, son Pat, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law Ben and John, daughter in law Margaret, grandchildren Conor, Simon, Padraig, Aoife, Catherine, Seán and Brian, great-grandchildren Leagh and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford on Tuesday, January 31 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, February 1 to arrive at St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 28 of Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Roscommon. Wife of the late Francis. Ex staff nurse at Roscommon County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sean and Marina. Gertie will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Conor and Nessan, sisters Kathleen (Albert) (Boston), Nancy (Fallon) (Roscommon Town), brothers John Joe (Strokestown), Benny (Tulsk), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday, January 30 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday, January 31 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Michael Noonan, No 1 the Mews, Green Lane, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 28 of Michael Noonan, No 1 the Mews, Green Lane, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home on Tuesday afternoon January 31 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 1 at 11am followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Christine Reynolds (née Steel), Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred on Friday, January 27 of Christine Reynolds (nee Steel) Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Derby, England, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Bernard (Barney), sons Sean, Peter (Longford), Paul (Ballinalee), brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, this Tuesday evening January 31 from 5pm o'clock until 7pm. Funeral service and cremation on Wednesday, February 1 at 2pm at the Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road, Cavan. House private please.



Bridget Vaughan (née McGlynn), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford / Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, January 29 of Bridget Vaughan (nee McGlynn) Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dear mother of Oliver, Margaret McGowan, Agnes Murtagh, Tony, Seamus, Anne Maher, Catherine and Vincent, sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Monday, January 30 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 31 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie