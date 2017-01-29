Deaths in Longford - January 29, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, January 26 of Evelyn Barron, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown , Co Longford/ Cahir, Tipperary, peacefully at Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford in her 95th year.

Sadly missed by her sisters Sr Estelle (New Jersey) and Bernadette Walsh, Edgeworthstown, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her sister Bernadette's home on Saturday January 28. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, January 29 in St Mary's church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Ann Crowe (née Mulvaney), Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 28 of Ann Crowe (née Mulvaney), Carrickabawn, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Martin and sisters Nora and Maire. Sadly missed by her sons Fernand and Jonathan, brother Edward, sisters Maisie and Doris, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sinead, partner Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, January 29 from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Oncology Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director or any family member. House private on Monday morning.

Laurence Finnan, London

The death occurred of Larry Finnan on Sunday, January 22 at his home in London England. He had been cared for by his son Denis and daughter Betty during his year long illness. He will be sadly missed by his son Denis daughter Betty daughter in law Pat and son in law Paddy. Also by his grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 28 of Gertie Lenehan (née Mulrennan), Carrownamaddy, Elphin, Roscommon. Wife of the late Francis. Ex staff nurse at Roscommon County Hospital. Beloved mother of Sean and Marina. Gertie will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, cherished grandchildren Ailbhe, Conor and Nessan, sisters Kathleen (Albert) (Boston), Nancy (Fallon) (Roscommon Town), brothers John Joe (Strokestown), Benny (Tulsk), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Monday, January 30 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Remains arriving St Brigid's Church, Creeve on Tuesday, January 31 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Rose Nutley (née Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, January 27 of Rose Nutley (née Geelan), Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John RIP, beloved sisters Margaret (Kilkenny), Gort, Mohill, Kathleen Larkin, England. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

Reposed at her residence on Saturday, January 28. Removal on Sunday morning, January 29 to St Mary's Church, Annaduff, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery. House private Sunday morning please. May She Rest In Peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie